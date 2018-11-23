Amazon Black Friday 2018 sale: Discounts on accessories, laptops, gadgets and more

Amazon's Black Friday 2018 sale which is shortly about to commence offers great discounts on accessories, laptops, gadgets and more. This sale scheme will sure make your weekend amazing. The portal also come along with several other offers which are lot worth to consider. The sale starts from 23rd November, 2018 and will end on 26th November, 2018.

Certain deals catered by Amazon are up to 40% off on international brands, no cost EMI option, better exchange and cashback offers, 5% instant discount with HDFC credit and debit EMI, additional 10% cashback upto INR 150, 10% cashback up to Rs.50 using BHIM UPI or Rupay ATM cards, debit cards or credit cards(Cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay balance within 15 days), 50% cashback up to Rs.100 on your first ever online payment on Amazon.in. , and more.

You can avail exciting deals on brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Philips, Sonicare, Seagate, Western Digital, Corsair, Nerf, Adidas, Mattel, Asus, Oral B, Under Armour, Catan Studios and much more at the Amazon Global Store on Amazon.in.

6% off on Samsung Chromebook Plus Convertible Touch Laptop (XE513C24-K01US) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Flexible 360 ° Profile. Enables You To Use Upright As A Computer To Reply To Emails Or Finish A Paper And Recline For A Tablet View Ideal For Surfing And Viewing

This Device Comes With The Pen Out Of The Box. Power To Personalize Your Communications By Writing Directly On Screen. Take Notes, Make A Sketch, Capture Part Of The Screen, Etc

All The Apps You Love On Your Phone Are Now Available On Your Computer. Over A Million Apps Are Waiting For You. Find Your Favorites Or Explore What'S New

Your World Doesn'T Have To Hit Pause When You'Re Not Online. Continue To Get Things Done Using Docs And Apps In Offline Mode

Makes It Easy To Carry With You Wherever The Day Takes You. Turn Heads With A Full, Metal Design That'S A Touch Above The Typical Chromebook.Speed (Ghz):2Ghz 17% off on Acer Chromebook 15 C910-3916 NX.EF3AA.010 16-Inch Notebook Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Intel Core i3-5005U Processor (2.0 GHz)

4 GB DDR3L SDRAM

32GB Solid State Drive

15.6-Inch Full HD Screen, Intel HD Graphics 5500

Chrome, 9-hour battery life Bobber - Floating Hand Grip for GoPro Hero Cameras Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

High Visibility Floating Body - Find camera floating quickly & easily

Wrist Strap Attachment - Firmly secure to wrist

1/4 "-20 Threaded Insert - Connect attachments or mount to tripods 17% Dell Chromebook 13 3380 6TXJ4 13.3-Inch Traditional Laptop Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Intel Celeron C3855 Processor

4GB Memory

16GB SSD

13.3 HDF Non-Touch LCD

10 hours of battery life;1 Year Mail in Service Western Digital WD10EZRZ 1TB Internal Desktop 3.5 Inch Hard Drive (Blue) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Upgrade and backup with ease

Future-proof storage

Improve PC performance

1TB capacity

3.5-inch internal hard drive

64MB buffer size Monoprice 109170 Select Active Series High Speed HDMI Cable Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Normally a cable of this length would be incapable of supporting the full 10.2 Gbps High Speed HDMI data rate even with 22 AWG conductors

Providing for a total of over 16 million color variations

A High Speed HDMI Cable is capable of handling the high bandwidth requirements of 3D signals MSI Z390-A PRO LGA1151 (Intel 8th 9th Gen) M.2 USB 3.1 Gen 2 DDR4 HDMI DP CFX Dual Gigabit LAN ATX Z390 Gaming Motherboard Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Normally a cable of this length would be incapable of supporting the full 10.2 Gbps High Speed HDMI data rate even with 22 AWG conductors

Providing for a total of over 16 million color variations

A High Speed HDMI Cable is capable of handling the high bandwidth requirements of 3D signals 7% off on Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera (Brown) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

High performance flash to optimize the exposure

Various shooting modes including party mode, kids mode, landscape mode and macro mode to expand photo possibilities

Bulb exposure mode enables photo capture that shows attractive night views and light streaks

Double exposure mode allows two different images in one frame to be superimposed to create an artistic photo

By rotating the mode dial, you can switch modes and functions while looking through the viewfinder - tripod socket mount enables the Instax to be attached to a tripod for extra stability