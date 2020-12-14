ENGLISH

    Amazon Christmas 2020 Shopping Store: Offers On Electronics, Gadgets And More

    By
    |

    Amazon Christmas sale is here, where the e-commerce giant is offering some exciting deals on a range of products, including electronics and gadgets.

    You can now buy smartphones, laptops, accessories, computers, and a lot more on Amazon at affordable pricing. The products that are on offer include premium brands and come with good build quality.

    Smartphones, mobiles, and accessories will be available with up to 40 percent off on Amazon during the Christmas sale. So, this is possibly the best time to upgrade your smartphone or laptop.

    Camera Starting From Rs. 2,799

    Camera Starting From Rs. 2,799

    Planning to buy a new camera? You can now get a camera for just Rs. 2,799 on Amazon. However, if you are planning to get a high-end DSLR or mirrorless, then you might have to spend a little more than that.

    Upto 30% Off On Laptops And Tablets
     

    Upto 30% Off On Laptops And Tablets

    Laptops and tablets are now essential for working from home and to attend online classes. Now, you can buy laptops and tablets with up to 30 percent off, from brands like HP, Dell, Apple, and other well-known brands.

    Upto 40% Off On Earbuds And Headphones

    Upto 40% Off On Earbuds And Headphones

    Headphones and headphones are now available with up to 40 percent off on Amazon. The list of products includes wireless, wired, and TWS earphones.

    Upto 40% Off On Smart Wearables

    Upto 40% Off On Smart Wearables

    Planning to get a smartwatch or a smart band? then look at the products that are currently on offer during the Amazon Christmas sale, which are now with up to 40 percent off.

    Upto 30% Off On Amazon Devices

    Upto 30% Off On Amazon Devices

    Amazon devices like Alexa and Kindle are now 30 percent off, and these products offer premium build quality and can really last long without any issue.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
