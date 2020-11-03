Amazon Dhanteras Store: Offers On Smartphones, Gadgets And Other Home Products

The list also includes offers on smartphones, gadgets, and other home products. Also, one can explore the bank offers for additional discounts and cashback like 10 percent instant discount for Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RuPay Credit & Debit Cards, and EMI transactions.

Up To 40% Off On Smartphones

The Amazon Dhanteras Store is offering up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, especially the latest ones. The list includes top-selling smartphones like the OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and so on.

Up To Rs. 30,000 Off On Laptops And Tablets

Laptops and tablets have become quite popular over time and, in fact, they are the need of the hour. The Amazon Dhanteras Store is offering up to Rs. 30,00 off on select laptops and tablets. For instance, one can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for Rs. 16,999.

Up To 40% Off On Smart TVs And Projectors

Lockdown and quarantine have spiked the demands for smart TVs and even projectors. If you're looking to buy a new smart TV or a projector, the Amazon Dhanteras Store is offering up to 40 percent off. You can check out brands like Mi, OnePlus, LG, Samsung, Kodak, and so on.

Up To 60% Off On Cameras

Despite high performing smartphone cameras, having a DSLR or a point-and-shoot camera is often handy. The Amazon Dhanteras Store is offering a massive discount of up to 60% on cameras. The list includes mirrorless cameras, instant cameras, DSLR, and more.

Up To 50% Off On Amazon Devices

The Amazon Dhanteras Store also includes a price cut on Amazon devices. In fact, the Amazon Dhanteras Store is offering up to 50 percent discount on devices like Echo smart speakers, Fire TV stick, echo smart displays, and so on.

Up To 70% Off On Smart Wearables

Smart wearables like fitness trackers and smartwatches have become a fashion trend. If you're looking to buy a new smartwatch or any smart wearable, the Amazon Dhanteras Store is an ideal spot to shop. The Amazon Dhanteras Store is offering up to 70 percent discount on devices like Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve, Honor Watch ES, and so on.

Up To 70% Off On Electronics And Accessories

Electronics and accessories like printers, computer accessories, storage units, and so on also have up to 70 percent discount at the Amazon Dhanteras Store. The list also includes graphic cards, monitors, internal storage, gaming accessories, and so on.

Up To 55% Off On Video Games And Accessories

The number of gamers has sharply spiked since the lockdown. The Amazon Dhanteras Store is offering up to 55 percent discount on video games and gaming accessories. This means you can purchase the original gaming CDs, gaming consoles, and other such accessories at a discount price at the Amazon Dhanteras Store.