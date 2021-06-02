ENGLISH

    Amazon Discount Offer On Electronics Gadgets And Accessories

    By
    |

    Amazon India, the online retailer is providing numerous discounts and offers on a wide range of products across various categories. Now, the company is hosting a sale on electronics and accessories, wherein you can get up to 70% off on your favorite products. During this sale, you can get your hands on headphones, earphones, monitors, gaming laptops, gaming headsets, desktop processors, instant camera models, and much more at a considerable discount.

     

    Amazon Discount Offer On Electronics And Accessories

    If you are interested in buying any of these products, then do visit the Amazon website or app to buy them at a notable discount or offer, unlike ever before. For the interested buyers, here we at Gizbot have listed the attractive options in the electronics and accessories categories that can be purchased. Take a look and make a buying decision.

    Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband

    Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,099 ; You Save: Rs. 1,900 (63%)

    Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband is available at 63% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,900 onwards during the sale.

    Saregama Carvaan Earphones GX01 with Mic
     

    Saregama Carvaan Earphones GX01 with Mic

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,599 ; Deal Price: Rs. 310 ; You Save: Rs. 1,289.00 (81%)

    Saregama Carvaan Earphones GX01 with Mic is available at 81% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 310 onwards during the sale.

    HP 22fw Ultra-Thin Full HD 21.5-inch IPS Monitor

    HP 22fw Ultra-Thin Full HD 21.5-inch IPS Monitor

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,035 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,536.00 (14%)

    HP 22fw Ultra-Thin Full HD 21.5-inch IPS Monitor is available at 14% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 16.1

    HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 16.1" (40.9 cms) FHD Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 91,713 ; Deal Price: Rs. 79,990 ; You Save: Rs. 11,723.00 (13%)

    HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 16.1" (40.9 cms) FHD Gaming Laptop is available at 13% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 79,990 onwards during the sale.

    Acer Predator Galea 311 Wired Gaming Headset

    Acer Predator Galea 311 Wired Gaming Headset

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,899 ; You Save: Rs. 100.00 (2%)

    Acer Predator Galea 311 Wired Gaming Headset is available at 2% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,899 onwards during the sale.

    INTEL NUC Mini PC Desktop CPU

    INTEL NUC Mini PC Desktop CPU

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 13,010 (38%)

    INTEL NUC Mini PC Desktop CPU is available at 38% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS TUF Gaming BP2700T 17-inch Gaming Laptop

    ASUS TUF Gaming BP2700T 17-inch Gaming Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,199 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,480 ; You Save: Rs. 719 (33%)

    ASUS TUF Gaming BP2700T 17-inch Gaming Laptop is available at 33% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,480 onwards during the sale.

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,530 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,919.00 You Save: ₹ 1,611.00 (29%)

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera is available at 29% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,919 onwards during the sale.

    JBL Tune 700BT

    JBL Tune 700BT

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,299 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 700 (14%)

    JBL Tune 700BT is available at 14% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,299 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet

    Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 27,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; You Save: ₹ 13,001 (48%)

    Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet is available at 48% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard with Dedicated Media Controls

    Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard with Dedicated Media Controls

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 4,995 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,545 ; You Save: Rs.1,450 (29%)

    Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard with Dedicated Media Controls is available at 29% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,545 onwards during the sale.

