    Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Up To 60% Off On Electronics Gadgets

    By
    |

    Amazon Diwali Festival Sale is here, where the e-commerce platforming is offering up to 60 percent discount on electronic gadgets. These deals will be available for both Prime and non-Prime users for a limited time, offering products with massive discounts.

    Amazon Diwali Festival Sale
     

    Amazon Diwali Festival Sale

    Here are some of the top picks from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale, that offers amazing price cuts without compromising on the product quality.

    Up To 30% Off On Laptops

    Up To 30% Off On Laptops

    A select range of laptops will be available during Amazon Diwali Festival Sale will be available with up to 30 percent off. These laptops are powered by an Intel/AMD processor, and some of these laptops also come with a dedicated graphics card.

    Up To 75% Off On Headphones

    Up To 75% Off On Headphones

    Branded headphones, both wired and wireless from top brands will be available with a max discount of 75 percent during the Amazon Diwali Festival Sale. Most of these headphones can be used with smartphones and laptops without any issue.

    Up To 75% Off On Camera Devices
     

    Up To 75% Off On Camera Devices

    Camera devices such as DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and security cameras will be available with up to 75 percent off on Amazon, and these offers will be available during this sale period only.

    Up To 75% Off On Smartwatches

    Up To 75% Off On Smartwatches

    Smartwatches are a great set of products that offers fitness features, and you can get one for just 25 percent of the original cost on Amazon during the Diwali Sale.

    Up To 50% Off On Printers

    Up To 50% Off On Printers

    Working from home and looking for a new printer? Then you can get a printer on Amazon at just half the original price. The platform is now offering deals on both color and monochrome printers.

    Up To 50% Off On Speakers

    Up To 50% Off On Speakers

    Speakers are a great way to enhance a house-party and you can get a premium speaker with up to 50 percent off on Amazon Diwali Sale. There are both wired and wireless speakers that are on sale, offering a range of features, where some of them can easily last for an entire day.

    Up To 45% Off On Tablets

    Up To 45% Off On Tablets

    Tablets offer a middle way between a smartphone and a laptop. You can now get a tablet with up to 45 percent off on Amazon. Most of these tablets are running on Android OS. There are also some sweet deals on iPads running on iPadOS.

    Up To 50% Off On Monitors

    Up To 50% Off On Monitors

    A good monitor can be used as a TV, as a display for a console, and can also be used as a PC monitor. Amazon is offering up to 50 percent discount on a range of monitors. These monitors offer high-resolution and a high refresh-rate with a thin frame design.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
