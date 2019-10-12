Amazon Diwali Offers On Camera, Laptops, Smart Band And Other Products

Amazon provides Rs. 1,500 instant discount on HDFC bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions, exchange and cashbackback offers, double data offers, and no-cost EMI options. On buying these phones, you will also get bonus offers. You will also get warranty services on these products.

Sony 5100L (Offer: Free Headphones)

The camera is priced at Rs. 28,990, and on buying the camera you will get free headphones worth Rs. 3,290.

Dell Inspiron 3480

The laptop is based on 8th Gen intel core i5 processor, and comes pre-installed with Windows 10 + MS Office. It is priced at Rs. 40,990.

Bose Revolve Speaker

This portable Bluetooth speaker price starts from Rs. 13,929.

JBL T460BT

The on-ear wireless headphones is priced at Rs. 1,899. It offers 11 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings.

Mi Band 3

It is available at the lowest price ever of Rs. 1,599. The smart band provides up to 20 days of battery life.

Noise Play SE

This 4K Action camera is available at Rs. 3,149. It comes with a 16MP camera lens which captures vivid images with rich details.

Amazfit Bip Lite

This lightweight smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,999. It offers up to 45 days of battery life. It has Mi-Fit app with which you can connect to the phone.

Infinity JBL Glide 100

Its price starts from Rs. 1,499. It offers 7 hours of music playtime and features an IPX5 rating. It comes with magnetic earbuds and comfort fit design.

Lenovo Ideapad 330

The laptop is priced at Rs. 23,990. It comes with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD. You can buy the laptop with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,294 per month.

Canon Pixma G3000

The printer costs at Rs. 9,999. You will get 5% instant discount on using HSBC cashback card.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8

The camera is priced from Rs. 2,399. It is compact, slimmer and lighter.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10

It comes with built-in Alexa and is priced at Rs. 16,990. It sports a 5MP primary camera with auto focus and 2MP slefie snapper.

Canon EOS 1500D

Its price starts from Rs. 25,903 and you can buy the camera with an EMI from Rs. 1,219 per month. It comes with DIGIC 4+ image processor and has 9 autofocus points.

HP Core i3 Touchscreen

The laptop is priced from Rs. 35,990 with 16% off. It is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It sports a 15.6-inch HD WLED display panel.