Amazon Echo Show 15, Astro Robot, Echo Glow, Smart Thermostat And More Unveiled Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the 2021 fall Echo event, Amazon launched a wide range of devices such as Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Amazon Glow, and Halo View among others. These announcements were made at the invite-only event. Here, we have listed all the announcements made on the stage of the 2021 fall Echo event.

Amazon Echo Show 15

Amazon Echo Show 15 is the largest in the lineup featuring a 15.6-inch display and FHD resolution. It can be mounted to a wall and comes with a front-facing camera with a closeable shutter at the top left corner. There are customization options with widgets that contain to-do lists, notes, and a calendar view.

The Echo Show 15 uses a new quad-core AZ2 chip to power a new Visual ID feature, which automatically refreshes the information based on who the device recognizes. This can be used for Prime Video or other streaming services and is priced at $249 (approx. Rs. 18,500).

Amazon Astro

The next interesting product here is the Amazon Astro robot. It is something like an Amazon Echo assistant speaker that navigates throughout your home and keeps an eye on things when you aren't around. Astro makes video calls and you can ask it to follow you. There is a retractable periscope camera to peep up higher and check if the stove is turned off and more.

The Amazon Astro robot can set reminders, can send and receive messages, and do all that Echo devices can do. Interestingly, it can also deliver small items to those around the house. For now, Astro is available on an invitation basis and its introductory price is $999 (approx. Rs. 74,000) while its regular price is $1,449 (approx. Rs. 1,07.500).

Amazon Echo Glow

This is a kid-friendly interactive device supporting video calling and comes with a projector, which can be used for drawing, games, and learning activities. The Echo Glow can be used to read books with the Kids+ subscription that is bundled for free for a year. Post this, the Amazon Kids+ subscription will be priced at $3 per month.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

The Smart Thermostat is available at a competitive cost of $59 (approx. Rs. 4,400). It is available for pre-order in select markets and is made with Honeywell Home, a brand best known for household products. The Amazon Smart Thermostat can be controlled via the Alexa app and it tracks the amount of energy used by HVAC.

Halo View

Amazon Halo View is a fitness tracker that can track sports activities. It has a battery life of 7 days and is water-resistant as well. This accessory integrates nutrition from Whole Foods, analyzes the tone, and on-demand workouts via the Halo app. It lets you see text messages and start live workouts as well. Other notable aspects of Halo trackers include sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking. The Halo trackers require a membership to make use of the Halo Nutrition and Halo Fitness features. This new wearable is priced at $79 (approx. Rs. 5,800).

Ring Always Home Cam Update

The Amazon Ring Camera, the floating drone camera that was launched last year is now ready for its debut. It is now available via invites for $249 (approx. Rs. 18,500). This page asks interested buyers some questions such as how large is their home and if they already have Ring products. Also, it asks them if they have kids or pets.

