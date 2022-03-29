Just In
- 5 min ago Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513 Review: Focused On Gaming And Gamers
- 10 min ago iQOO Neo 6 Leak: Renders, Colors, And Storage Options Revealed
- 1 hr ago Realme GT Neo 3 Spotted On BIS Listing; India Launch Timeline Revealed
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted On German Retailer Website Ahead Of March 31 Launch; Price Specifications Tipped
Don't Miss
- Movies Animal: Rashmika Mandanna Roped In Opposite Ranbir Kapoor Post Parineeti Chopra's Exit
- News Full day classes for 1 to 9 and 11 students till April 30
- Automobiles Five Types Of Automatic Cars In India: DCT, CVT, AMT, IMT & Torque Converters
- Finance Here's How You Can File Your EPFO e-Nomination Online Via UAN
- Lifestyle Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Celebs At The 94th Academy Awards
- Sports IPL 2022: Virat Kohli emotional: 'ABD will be the happiest if RCB win the IPL title'
- Education UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 Released At uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Hall Tickets Here
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
Amazon Electronics Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Laptops, Camera, Tablets, And More
Amazon India is known for hosting new discounts and offers from time to time. One of the ongoing discount sales is the Amazon Electronics Days Sale that has gone live today, March 29. It will be hosted until March 31. Notably, during the Amazon Electronics Days Sale, you can get lucrative discounts of up to 50% off on a slew of products including laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and more.
What's more, the online retailer has teamed up with HDFC Bank and OneCard. If you use the former, then you can get the lowest EMI rates possible. At the same time, if you use a OneCard credit card for the purchase during the sale, then you will get a 10% instant discount on the purchase. Check out the top deals from here.
Up To 30% Off On Laptops
Are you looking for laptops? Well, do check out the Amazon Electronics Days Sale offers to get up to a 30% discount on the same.
Up To 65% Off On Headphones
If headphones are your take, then you will be able to get up to 65% off on these products during the Amazon Electronics Days Sale.
Up To 50% Off On Smartwatches
These days, smartwatches are preferred by almost everyone. If you want to upgrade your existing smartwatch or want to purchase a new model, then the ongoing Amazon Electronics Days Sale is the right time.
Up To 50% Off On Camera
Cameras and related products are also available at a discount on Amazon. During the Amazon Electronics Days Sale, you can get cameras at up to 50% off.
Up To 45% Off On Tablets
Tablet devices are still in existence and you can get your hands on one at up to a 45% discount during the Amazon Electronics Days Sale until March 31.
Up To 60% Off On Computer Accessories
If you want to buy computer accessories, then make sure to check out Amazon India as you can get up to 60% off on the same.
Up To 45% Off On Speakers
Speakers and home theater systems enhance the audio output without spoiling the look of your home and you can get them at up to 45% off.
Up To 25% Off On Hard Drives
In this Amazon Electronics Days Sale, you can get hard drives at up to 25% off. Make sure to use this offer if you want to purchase one.
Up To 60% Off On Pen drives and Memory Cards
Pen drives and memory cards are very important and you can buy these at up to 60% off during the Amazon Electronics Days Sale.
Up To 60% Off On Networking Devices
Lastly, if you want to upgrade your router or other networking devices, then do check out the discounts and offers on Amazon India.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,140
-
7,999
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
18,999
-
26,999