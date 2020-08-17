Amazon EMI Fest Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TVs, Speakers And More

During the six-day sale, you can get 5% instant discount on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on select cards. Notably, the maximum discount per card is Rs. 1,200 during the Amazon EMI Fest 2020. Check out the offers and discounts from below.

Smartphones

When it comes to smartphones, you can get attractive discounts on a slew of devices across various brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Oppo, etc. Take a look at the smartphones section on Amazon India for the choices available for you.

Cameras

Cameras across price points from various brands such as Canon, Nikon, etc. are available on the online retailers website. You can get your hands on a range of cameras from entry-level to high-end ones.

Smart TVs

Given that smart TVs are the recent rage, you can buy one suitable for your budget from the online portal Amazon India. It is possible to get discounts and offers as mentioned above on using an Amazon Pay credit card.

Speakers

If you are interested in a speaker system, then you will be spoilt for choice on Amazon as the portal lists a slew of devices including Bluetooth speakers to home theater systems. Check out the offers on the same during the Amazon EMI Fest 2020.

Amazon Devices

Amazon has a slew of devices under its own portfolio including Fire TV stick, Echo series of smart speakers, Kindle Paperwhite, and right now. These devices will be available under discount and offer during the ongoing sale on Amazon India.

Gaming Console

If you are a gaming enthusiast, then the Amazon EMI Fest sales provides attractive discounts on your gaming products. You can get your favorite game titles at a discount until August 21, 2020.