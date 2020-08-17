ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon EMI Fest Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TVs, Speakers And More

    By
    |

    Amazon EMI Fest 2020 is now live from August 16 to August 21. During this sale, you can get lucrative discounts on a slew of product categories including electronics, smartphones, furniture and much more. Also, there will be some interesting discounts from partner banks on using select bank debit and credit cards for the purchase.

    Amazon Sale On Smartphones
     

    During the six-day sale, you can get 5% instant discount on using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on select cards. Notably, the maximum discount per card is Rs. 1,200 during the Amazon EMI Fest 2020. Check out the offers and discounts from below.

    Smartphones

    Smartphones

    When it comes to smartphones, you can get attractive discounts on a slew of devices across various brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Oppo, etc. Take a look at the smartphones section on Amazon India for the choices available for you.

    Cameras

    Cameras

    Cameras across price points from various brands such as Canon, Nikon, etc. are available on the online retailers website. You can get your hands on a range of cameras from entry-level to high-end ones.

    Smart TVs
     

    Smart TVs

    Given that smart TVs are the recent rage, you can buy one suitable for your budget from the online portal Amazon India. It is possible to get discounts and offers as mentioned above on using an Amazon Pay credit card.

    Speakers

    Speakers

    If you are interested in a speaker system, then you will be spoilt for choice on Amazon as the portal lists a slew of devices including Bluetooth speakers to home theater systems. Check out the offers on the same during the Amazon EMI Fest 2020.

    Amazon Devices

    Amazon Devices

    Amazon has a slew of devices under its own portfolio including Fire TV stick, Echo series of smart speakers, Kindle Paperwhite, and right now. These devices will be available under discount and offer during the ongoing sale on Amazon India.

    Gaming Console

    Gaming Console

    If you are a gaming enthusiast, then the Amazon EMI Fest sales provides attractive discounts on your gaming products. You can get your favorite game titles at a discount until August 21, 2020.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X