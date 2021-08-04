ENGLISH

    Amazon Freedom Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Camera, Laptops, Smart Watches, Tablets, And More

    Amazon Freedom Festival Sale is here, where the e-commerce platform is offering huge discounts on electronic products like cameras, laptops smartwatches, tablets, and more. We have shortlisted some of the best deals available on the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming sale from Amazon.

     

    Up To 60% Off On Smart Watches

    If you are in search of a smartwatch, then Amazon has some great offers. Amazon is currently offering up to 60 percent discount on some of the best-selling smartwatches in the country.

    Up To 75% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    If you are planning to get some new headphones or speakers, then you can get products of these kinds with up to 75 percent off. This means you can now own your favorite audio peripherals at a much lower price.

    Up To Rs 30,000 Off Laptops
     

    New laptops with Intel and AMD processor are now available with up to Rs. 30,000 off. Now you can choose laptops of various features and buy them at much lower pricing.

    Up To 45% Off On Tablets

    Tablet computers will also be available for up to a 45 percent discount. Hence, some of the best-selling tablets will be available at half of their original price.

    Up To 60% Off On Computer Accessories

    Computer accessories like mice, keyboards, headphones, web cameras, and more will be available with up to 60 percent off during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale.

    Up To 80% Off On Camera

    Planning to buy a new camera? You can now get a new camera from top camera makers with up to an 80 percent discount during this sale.

    Up To 80% Off On Camera Accessories

    Just like a camera, camera accessories will also be available with up to an 80 percent discount. Hence, products like camera bags, memory cards, lenses, and more camera-related products will be available at a much lower price tag.

    Up To 75% Off On Wifi Routers

    Feeling slow due to an old router? A vast range of routers will be available on Amazon with up to 75 percent discount during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale.

    Up To 50% Off On Gaming Accessories

    Got a new gaming PC or gaming console? It is now the right time to get accessories for the same, that too at half of their original price tag.

    Up To 70% Off On Memory Cards

    New memory cards with various capacities will be available with up to 70 percent off during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Security Cameras

    Security cameras and web cameras will be available with up to 70 percent off, and Amazon does offer a wide range of security cameras, and here are the details.

    Up To 40% Off On Desktops

    Desktop PCs will be available with up to 40 percent off. These pre-built PCs offer great performance and usually cost much less than a laptop of a similar class.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
