Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Special Offers Electronic Gadgets

Amazon Freedom Sale Started

Users can check out discounts on smartphones, tablets, desktops, soundbars, and more.

Up to 40% Off On Smartphones

Smartphones are one of the gadgets that on sale at the Amazon Freedom Sale, with up to 40% discount. Flash sale for Redmi smartphones is also available. There is also an offer for the OnePlus 7T, which is now available for Rs. 37,999 on the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Up to 45% Off On Tablets

Tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and more can be purchased at the Amazon Freedom Sale with up to 45% discount. There are plenty of options to choose from for tablets at the Amazon sale, and all are available at a discount.

Up to 70% Off On Headphones

Amazon is offering up to 70% off on headphones, which includes top brands like boAt, JBL, Sony, and more. Buyers also get an additional 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards.

Up to 60% Off On Speakers

Speakers are one of the most popular hardware accessories. The Amazon Freedom Sale is offering up to 60% off on speakers and users can check out speakers from brands like Blaupunkt, Portonics, boAt, and more.

Fitness Tracker Starting From Rs. 999

Fitness trackers have surged in popularity and the Amazon Freedom Sale is one of the best places to get a fitness tracker. The fitness trackers are available starting from Rs. 999. Some of the offers include the Amazfit GTS, which can be bought for just Rs. 8,499.

Up to 70% Off On Pendrive

The Amazon Freedom Sale is offering discounts of up to 70% for various electronic accessories like pen drives. Users can check out pen drives from brands like SanDisk, HP, and more.

Up to 50% Off On Hard Drives

Hard drives are another popular memory storage unit. The Amazon Freedom Sale is offering up to 50% off on hard drives for brands like Seagate, WD, Lenovo, and more.

Up to 50% Off On Soundbars

Amazon is offering up to 50% off on soundbar units, which bring out a home theater effect in your home. For instance, the Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar sound system is now available only for Rs. 15,430 on the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Up to 60% Off On Monitors

Monitors are one of the highly-demanded computer accessories. Monitors from LG, Samsung, Dell, and other brands are available at up to 60% off at the Amazon Freedom Sale. This is one of the best-selling blockbuster deals on Amazon.

Up to 70% Off On Memory Cards

Memory storage units are an important accessory with a diverse use. The Amazon Freedom Sale is offering up to 70% off on memory cards and pen drives. Users can check out memory cards on discounts from brands like SanDisk, Strontium, and more.

Up to 40% Off On Gaming Accessories

Gaming accessories like keyboards, mouses, gamepads, headsets, and even gaming laptops can be bought at the Amazon Freedom Sale. The best part is that the sale offers up to 40% discount on these gaming accessories from various brands like Asus, Razer, Logitech, and more.

Upto Rs. 40,000 Off On Desktops

Amazon is offering one of the best discounts for those looking to buy desktops. The Amazon Freedom Sale is offering up to 40% discount and nearly Rs. 40,000 off on a few selected desktops. For instance, you can get the 1TB + 256GB SSD Lenovo intel 10th gen desktop at a cheap rate on Amazon.