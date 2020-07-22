ENGLISH

    Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Buy Gaming Gadgets No-Cost EMI Offers And Exchange Offers

    Amazon has announced that it will kick off the Grand Gaming Days sale. The sale is already live and will last until the midnight of July 23. During this three-day sale, customers will get up to 50% off on a range of gaming gadgets such as TVs, laptops, video game consoles, etc.

    Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale
     

    Besides the discount of up to 50% on the gaming gadgets, customers who choose to buy these right now via Amazon will get no-cost EMI payment options, an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on using ICICI Bank debit or credit cards on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 8,000 and much more. Also, there is no-cost EMI payment option and additional exchange discount.

    Check out the list of deals you can avail on the popular gaming products available on Amazon India during the Grand Gaming Days sale.

    Up To 50% Off On Processors

    Gaming processors make the system capable of handling intense gaming tasks. With these processors, the gaming systems will be able to deliver impressive performance. Get up to 50% off on the gaming processors from Amazon.

    Up To 50% Off On Televisions

    Want to upgrade your TV? Well, get up to 50% discount on Amazon India during the Grand Gaming Days sale that will last until July 23.

    Up To 30% Off On Gaming Laptops
     

    Gaming laptops powered by Intel processors are available at up to 30% discount during the ongoing sale on Amazon India. Some of the gaming laptops that are available on discount during the sale include Lenovo Legion Y540, Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop, and others.

    Up To 35% Off On Motherboards

    There is a slew of motherboards that are available on discount during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale that will last until July 23 in the country. The online retailer has listed a range of motherboards including MSI Pro series, Gigabyte series and much more.

    Up To 55% Off On Storage And RAM

    If you are looking forward to upgrade your existing laptop into a capable gaming laptop, then you can do so by upgrading the RAM and storage space of the same. And, you can get considerable discounts of up to 55% on the same right now during the sale on Amazon.

    Up To 45% Off On Gaming Monitors

    Amazon India provides a range of gaming monitors that you can avail during the sale. These monitors are available at almost half price during the sale that will last until July 23. One notable gaming monitor that will be available on discount is the LG 24-inch gaming monitor.

    Up To 40% Off On Gaming Routers

    Gaming routers are the ideal devices that will make the online gaming experience superior. There is a slew of gaming routers on Amazon India right now and you can get lucrative discounts on these during the same.

    Up To 60% Off On Keyboard & Mouse

    Gaming monitors should have capable accessories such as gaming keyboard and gaming mouse that will improve the user experience. Eventually, here is a list of gaming keyboard and mouse that you can purchase at up to 60% discount via Amazon.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
