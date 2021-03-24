ENGLISH

    Amazon Grand Gaming Gadgets Sale: Discount Offer On Best Gaming Devices

    By
    |

    Amazon India, the e-commerce retailer is hosting the Fab Phones Fest for March 2021 until March 25. Simultaneously, the retailer is also hosting another limited period sale - Grand Gaming Days sale in India from March 23 to March 25. This sale will get traction from the gaming enthusiasts as there are lucrative deals and discounts on a slew of gaming gadgets.

    Amazon Grand Gaming Gadgets Sale
     

    The e-commerce portal is offering deals and discounts that you might have never seen on gaming gadgets such as laptops, desktops, monitors, headphones, graphics cards, gaming consoles, and more. There are products from popular brands such as Asus, LG, JBL, Dell, HP, Logitech, Lenovo, and more. Check out the offers you could get during the Grand Gaming Gadgets sale.

    HP Pavilion Gaming 9th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (24% Off)

    Offer:

    M.R.P.: Rs. 75,929.00 Deal Price: Rs. 57,990.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs.17,939.00 (24%)

    HP Pavilion Gaming is available at 24% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Gadgets Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 57,999 onwards during the sale.

    Acer Nitro 5 (32% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 75,929.00 Deal Price: Rs. 57,990.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 17,939.00 (24%)

    Acer Nitro 5 is available at 32% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Gadgets Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 57,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (30% Off)
     

    Offer:

    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,67,990.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,17,990.00 ; You Save: Rs. 50,000.00 (30%)

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is available at 30% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Gadgets Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,17,990 onwards during the sale.

    MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 7 (14% Off)

    Offer:

    M.R.P.: Rs. 95,990.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 82,990.00 ; You Save: Rs. 13,000.00 (14%)

    MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 7 is available at 14% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Gadgets Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. Rs. 82,990 onwards during the sale.

    Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse,

    Offer:
    (M.R.P.: Rs. 6,495.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,995.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,500.00 (38%))

    Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, is available at 38% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Gadgets Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 3,995 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 3:00 [IST]
