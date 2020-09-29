ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Special Offers On Electronics Gadgets

    By
    |

    Amazon announces yet another sale -- the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020, where the e-commerce giant is offering deals and price cuts on gadgets and electronics.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020
     

    As of now, there is no information on the exact date of the sale commencement. And here are some of the top deals to look out for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.

    Discounts Offers On Smartphones

    Amazon will be offering discounts on smartphones. Again, as of now, there is no information on what smartphones will be on offer and what kind of offer will Amazon offers on some of the smartphones.

    Up to 80% Off On TVs And Appliances

    If you are planning to buy a smart TV or other home appliances, then Amazon will be offering the same with up to 80 percent off.

    Up to 70% Off On Electronics and Accessories
     

    Amazon will offer up to 70 percent off on electronics and accessories during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.

    Up to 65% Off On Headsets & Earphones

    Headphones and earphones will be available with up to 65 percent off during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.

    Up to 65% Off On Fitness Bands

    Amazon has confirmed to offer up to 65 percent off fitness trackers from various brands.

    Up to 50% Off On Designer Phone Cases

    Designer phone cases are known for being a bit expensive. During the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020, these products will be available with up to 50 percent off.

    Up to 70% Off On Speakers & Home Theaters

    Speakers and home theatres will also be available with up to 70 percent off during the upcoming sale on Amazon.

    Up to 65% Off On Powerbanks, Data Cables & Pen Drives

    Accessories like power banks, data cables, and pen drives will be available with up to 65 percent off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.

    Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 7:52 [IST]
