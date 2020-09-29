Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Special Offers On Electronics Gadgets

As of now, there is no information on the exact date of the sale commencement. And here are some of the top deals to look out for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.

Discounts Offers On Smartphones

Amazon will be offering discounts on smartphones. Again, as of now, there is no information on what smartphones will be on offer and what kind of offer will Amazon offers on some of the smartphones.

Up to 80% Off On TVs And Appliances

If you are planning to buy a smart TV or other home appliances, then Amazon will be offering the same with up to 80 percent off.

Up to 70% Off On Electronics and Accessories

Amazon will offer up to 70 percent off on electronics and accessories during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.

Up to 65% Off On Headsets & Earphones

Headphones and earphones will be available with up to 65 percent off during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.

Up to 65% Off On Fitness Bands

Amazon has confirmed to offer up to 65 percent off fitness trackers from various brands.

Up to 50% Off On Designer Phone Cases

Designer phone cases are known for being a bit expensive. During the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020, these products will be available with up to 50 percent off.

Up to 70% Off On Speakers & Home Theaters

Speakers and home theatres will also be available with up to 70 percent off during the upcoming sale on Amazon.

Up to 65% Off On Powerbanks, Data Cables & Pen Drives

Accessories like power banks, data cables, and pen drives will be available with up to 65 percent off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.