Just In
- 10 hrs ago Oppo Reno4 F Officially Teased; Launch Set For October, 2020
-
- 13 hrs ago Vivo V20 Series India Launch Set For October 12: Expected Specifications And Features
- 14 hrs ago Oppo A33 With 5000mAh Battery Announced; Features, Price
- 15 hrs ago Airtel Offering Best Video, Voice, Gaming, And Download Speed In India: OpenSignal
Don't Miss
- Sports Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Jota wraps up win on league debut as champions maintain perfect start
- Movies Kaun Banega Crorepati Lottery Message Promising 25 Lakh On Whatsapp Messenger Is Fake
- News Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to pass laws to negate central farm acts
- Finance RBI May Hold MPC Meet As Early As Next Week
- Lifestyle World Heart Day 2020: Best Foods To Prevent The Risk Of Heart Diseases In Diabetics
- Automobiles MG ZS Petrol Model Likely To Launch Next Year In India: Will It Be The Brand’s Fourth Model?
- Education CLAT Answer Key 2020: Check Provisional Answer Key
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In October 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Special Offers On Electronics Gadgets
Amazon announces yet another sale -- the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020, where the e-commerce giant is offering deals and price cuts on gadgets and electronics.
As of now, there is no information on the exact date of the sale commencement. And here are some of the top deals to look out for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.
Discounts Offers On Smartphones
Amazon will be offering discounts on smartphones. Again, as of now, there is no information on what smartphones will be on offer and what kind of offer will Amazon offers on some of the smartphones.
Up to 80% Off On TVs And Appliances
If you are planning to buy a smart TV or other home appliances, then Amazon will be offering the same with up to 80 percent off.
Up to 70% Off On Electronics and Accessories
Amazon will offer up to 70 percent off on electronics and accessories during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.
Up to 65% Off On Headsets & Earphones
Headphones and earphones will be available with up to 65 percent off during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.
Up to 65% Off On Fitness Bands
Amazon has confirmed to offer up to 65 percent off fitness trackers from various brands.
Up to 50% Off On Designer Phone Cases
Designer phone cases are known for being a bit expensive. During the Great Indian Festival Sale 2020, these products will be available with up to 50 percent off.
Up to 70% Off On Speakers & Home Theaters
Speakers and home theatres will also be available with up to 70 percent off during the upcoming sale on Amazon.
Up to 65% Off On Powerbanks, Data Cables & Pen Drives
Accessories like power banks, data cables, and pen drives will be available with up to 65 percent off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,485
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
61,990
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
14,999