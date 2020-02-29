ENGLISH

    Amazon Holi Days Sale Offers: Smartphones, Speakers, Smart TVs And More On Discounts

    By
    |

    Amazon's Holi day offers bring heavy discounts on smartphones, speakers, Alexa devices, smart TVs, and more other products. Some of these products have been listed out with offers. Just go through and get to know more details.

    Amazon Holi Day Offers
     

    Offers include 10% instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards and credit card EMI, 10% instant discount with Kotak bank credit cards, credit and debit EMI, exchange offers, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and many more.

    Up To 40% OFF On Smartphones

    Up To 40% OFF On Smartphones

    You can avail up to 40% off on smartphones. The handsets are available from brands like Samsung, LG, Oppo, Apple, and more. All these devices also come with features that will offer great user-experience.

    Up To 25% OFF Waterproof Speaker

    Up To 25% OFF Waterproof Speaker

    Get up to 25% off on several waterproof speakers from brands like boAt, JBL, Bose and others. These speakers come with wireless Bluetooth streaming, dual external passive bass radiators, and IPX7 waterproof.

    Up to 25% OFF Action Camera
     

    Up to 25% OFF Action Camera

    Get up to Rs. 4,600 off on some Alexa devices and up to 25% off on a few action cameras. These devices support bigger battery, offering more hours of playback time with more hours of stand-by time. These action cameras feature Wi-Fi and HDMI connections.

    Up To 50% OFF On Smart TVs

    Up To 50% OFF On Smart TVs

    The consumers get up to 50% off on smart TVs on Amazon. You will get amazing offers on TVs from brands like LG, TCL, Sanyo, and more. You can get up to Rs. 13,000 off on Sanyo LED TVs.

    Up To 40% OFF On Selfie Sticks And Other Mobile Accessories

    Up To 40% OFF On Selfie Sticks And Other Mobile Accessories

    Get up to 40% off on selfie sticks and other mobile accessories. The selfie stickers feature wireless remote which take just 3 seconds to make the sticks appear, and then you can unfold the lower part of the stick, and capture the best shots.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
