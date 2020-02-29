Just In
- 38 min ago Redmi K30 Pro Design Leaked In Full Glory: Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera Confirmed
-
- 1 hr ago Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Model Available For Sale In India: Price And Specifications
- 1 hr ago Nubia Red Magic 5G Live Images And Gameplay Test Results Surface Online
- 2 hrs ago Mystery Oppo 5G Smartphone Appears On Bluetooth SIG Database
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Flying Flea & Roadster Names Trademarked: New RE Motorcycles Coming Up
- Movies Ryan Reynolds Celebrates 84-Year-Old Leap Baby's 21st Birthday With Her First Legal Drink
- News Muhyiddin Yassin is Malaysia's next prime minister
- Sports ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka: Shafali given freedom to play natural game: Harmanpreet Kaur
- Lifestyle Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela And More
- Finance Bharti Airtel Pays Additional Rs 8,000 Crore Towards AGR Dues
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principles For Civil Services And Other Exams
- Travel March 2020: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
Amazon Holi Days Sale Offers: Smartphones, Speakers, Smart TVs And More On Discounts
Amazon's Holi day offers bring heavy discounts on smartphones, speakers, Alexa devices, smart TVs, and more other products. Some of these products have been listed out with offers. Just go through and get to know more details.
Offers include 10% instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards and credit card EMI, 10% instant discount with Kotak bank credit cards, credit and debit EMI, exchange offers, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and many more.
Up To 40% OFF On Smartphones
You can avail up to 40% off on smartphones. The handsets are available from brands like Samsung, LG, Oppo, Apple, and more. All these devices also come with features that will offer great user-experience.
Up To 25% OFF Waterproof Speaker
Get up to 25% off on several waterproof speakers from brands like boAt, JBL, Bose and others. These speakers come with wireless Bluetooth streaming, dual external passive bass radiators, and IPX7 waterproof.
Up to 25% OFF Action Camera
Get up to Rs. 4,600 off on some Alexa devices and up to 25% off on a few action cameras. These devices support bigger battery, offering more hours of playback time with more hours of stand-by time. These action cameras feature Wi-Fi and HDMI connections.
Up To 50% OFF On Smart TVs
The consumers get up to 50% off on smart TVs on Amazon. You will get amazing offers on TVs from brands like LG, TCL, Sanyo, and more. You can get up to Rs. 13,000 off on Sanyo LED TVs.
Up To 40% OFF On Selfie Sticks And Other Mobile Accessories
Get up to 40% off on selfie sticks and other mobile accessories. The selfie stickers feature wireless remote which take just 3 seconds to make the sticks appear, and then you can unfold the lower part of the stick, and capture the best shots.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,433
-
25,999
-
34,675
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,433
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,299
-
62,900
-
34,675
-
45,900
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999
-
14,999