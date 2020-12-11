ENGLISH

    Amazon Income Tax Saving Benefits From Shopping On Mobiles, Laptops, TVs And More

    Planning to buy new electronics like smartphones, smart TVs, or laptops? Then this could be the best time of the year, as Amazon has now announced income tax-saving benefits on products like phones, televisions, and computers.

    Upto 40% Off On Best Selling Smartphones
     

    Upto 40% Off On Best Selling Smartphones

    The e-commerce giant is now offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones, and the accessories for the same start at Rs. 99, making them highly affordable.

    Upto 40% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Upto 40% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Headphones and speakers from known brands will be available with up to 40 percent off over their regular retail pricing. Hence, you can now get your favorite audio gear from Amazon at an all-time low price.

    Upto 30% Off On Cameras

    Upto 30% Off On Cameras

    If the shutterbug in you is looking for a new camera, Amazon has a solution for you too. The brand has now listed some of the best selling cameras with up to 30 percent off.

    Upto 30% Off On Laptops
     

    Upto 30% Off On Laptops

    New laptops powered by the latest Intel/AMD CPUs with top-of-the-line graphics cards are now up to 30 percent cheaper on Amazon, making this the best time to buy your next laptop computer.

    Upto 40% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Upto 40% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Amazon has also reduced the price of electronics and accessories by up to 40 percent, and most of these products come from tier-one brands and can last longer.

    Upto 50% Off On All Television

    Upto 50% Off On All Television

    If you plan to switch to a brand new flat screen smart TV, then this is the best time, as the company is offering up to 50 percent off on all televisions from various brands.

    Upto 40% Off On Best Selling Smart TVs

    Upto 40% Off On Best Selling Smart TVs

    Televisions from top brands are now 40 percent cheaper on Amazon, and these smart TVs offer premium features to offer the best multimedia consumption experience.

