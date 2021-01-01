Amazon Mega Salary Day Sale: Discount Offer On Smart TVs, Electronics, And Other Gadgets

Upto Rs. 30,000 Off On Laptops

Depending on the model and the brand, you can now get up to Rs. 30,000 discount on a range of laptops. This is the upper limit of the discount and is definitely worth it for those, who are planning to buy a high-end laptop for work or pleasure.

Upto 30% Off On Smart TVs

If you had an eye on a smart TV, then, this could be the time to grab the same, as Amazon is offering up to 30 percent discount on a range of smart TVs that offers features like 4K resolution and HDR10 capability.

Upto 50% Off On Headphones

A headphone is something that almost everyone wants. Amazon just made owning a headphone as affordable as possible, as some of the highest-rated headphones are now available with up to 50 percent off over their regular retail price.

Upto 35% Off On Washing Machine

Tired of washing clothes, now get yourself a washing machine, with up to 35 percent off on MRP. Some of the products that are currently on offer include both front-loading and top-loading washing machines.

Upto 50% Off On Kitchen And Home Appliances

Give your kitchen a smart upgrade that it always wanted. Kitchen and home appliances are now up to 50 percent cheaper on Amazon during Mega Salary Day Sale.

Upto 40% Off On Fitness Trackers

Planning to focus on fitness this new year? Then, a fitness tracker might help you with your journey. You can now get a top-tier brand fitness tracker with up to a 40 percent discount.

Upto 30% Off On Tablets

Tablets are great for both consuming content and learning. You can now get a new tablet computer with up to 30 percent off on MRP on Amazon for a limited period of time.

Upto 50% Off On Speakers

A speaker can wholly improve content consumption experience, and some of the best selling speakers on Amazon are now up to 50 percent off. Some of these speakers offer wireless connectivity and can be used with devices like smartphones and tablets as well.

Upto 40% Off On Camera

A camera is all you need to capture your imagination, and cameras are now available with up to 40 percent discount on Amazon.