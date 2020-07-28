ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers On Trending Electronic Gadgets

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale is all set to be hosted exclusively for the Prime members. While this sale is slated to happen on August 6 and 7, the online retailer has already listed the deals and discounts that it will provide on a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, cameras, etc.

    Amazon Prime Day Sale On Electronics Devices
     

    During this two-day sale, there are many more deals than the ones that have been teased by the online retailer. There will be no-cost EMI and instant discount of 10% on using an HDFC Bank card for the purchase during this sale. So, here is a list of offers and deals that you can avail from Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales all set to debut soon.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones

    Want to buy a pair of headphones, be it truly wireless earbuds or regular wired earphones? Well, the online retailer Amazon India has come up with a slew of offers of up to a whopping 70% on a wide range of headphones.

    Up To 60% Off On Smartwatches

    Up To 60% Off On Smartwatches

    Smartwatches are the latest trend and the online retailer has come up with a variety of offers of up to 60%. So, if you want to use a smartwatch that lets you ensure you are fit along with other activities, then wait for the Prime Day sale to debut.

    No Interest Cost EMI Offers On Cameras
     

    No Interest Cost EMI Offers On Cameras

    Usually, the Amazon Prime Day sales comes with enticing discounts on cameras. Apparently, this year too, the online retailer has come up with notable deals that help you upgrade to a great new camera.

    Up To 50% Off On Printers

    Up To 50% Off On Printers

    The online schooling trend demands many assignments that might need you to purchase a printer. And, here comes the Amazon Prime Day sale that provides printers at up to 50% discount to ensure you get a printer at the best price.

    Up To 60% Off On Speakers

    Up To 60% Off On Speakers

    Speakers are available at up to 60% discount and offer via Amazon in the upcoming sale, thereby making it the right time to get your hands on a new set of speakers for your living room or personal use.

    Up To 50% Off On Hard Drives

    Up To 50% Off On Hard Drives

    Get up to 50% off on hard drive disks during the upcoming sale. You can buy impressive hard drive disks from premium brands during the Prime Day 2020 sale.

    Up To 60% Off On Home Audio Devices

    Up To 60% Off On Home Audio Devices

    There are a slew of home audio devices that are available on Amazon and this is the right time to get these products as you can buy them at a whopping discount of up to 60% along with partner offers.

    Up To 60% Off On Monitors

    Up To 60% Off On Monitors

    Want to upgrade your monitor for any purpose? Well, the Amazon India sale that is all set to debut on August 6 is providing a discount of up to 60% for you.

    Up To 70% Off On Pendrives

    Up To 70% Off On Pendrives

    Pendrives are quite useful accessories and comes with attractive discounts of up to 70%. Here, we have come up with a list of deals and discounts available on pendrives right now.

    Up To 60% Off On Routers

    Up To 60% Off On Routers

    Routers have been common accessories that are seen in houses, hotels and offices among others. So, if you want to upgrade your router, then check out the offers during the Prime Day 2020 sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X