Amazon Prime Days Sale Offers: Discounts On Smartphones, Cameras And Other Gadgets

Though there is ample time for the sale to commence, the Prime Day 2020 microsite is live and some notable offers are revealed by the company. Going by the same, there will be attractive deals and discounts categories product categories such as consumer electronics, smartphones, TVs, appliances, etc. The company has also teased that there will be best ever deals on the Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV devices.

Buyers will get rewards of over Rs. 2,000 on essential payments and shopping via Amazon Pay. Also, there will be 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase and no-cost EMI payment options too. Check out the attractive offers you can avail during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 on various gadgets.

Up To 40% Off On Mobiles And Accessories

Want a new smartphone or related accessories such as screen guards, cases and covers, charging cables, chargers and others? Well, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 provides attractive discounts of up to 40% on these products. Check out the deals you can avail on mobiles and accessories from the Amazon website or app.

Up To 60% Off On Camera And Accessories

Cameras and accessories are available at up to a whopping 60% discount on Amazon during the two-day sale early next month. You can get impressive discounts that will make you want to buy a new camera or any accessories that you want for your existing camera.

Up To 70% Off On Headphones

Are you looking for a new pair of headphones? Well, the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale is the right destination as you can get lucrative deals and discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of headphones and hearable products.

Up To Rs. 30,000 Off On Laptops

Given the increasing trend of work from home and online education, if you want to upgrade your laptop, then Amazon India offers up to Rs. 30,000 discount on laptops. You can buy one from a variety of products such as everyday laptops, high-performance laptops, etc.

Fitness Trackers Starting Rs. 999

Wearable devices sale is booming right now with more people becoming increasing health conscious. In that manner, the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale provides fitness trackers with numerous capabilities starting from Rs. 999.

Up To 70% Off On Alexa Devices

The Amazon Alexa devices such as the Fire TV stick, Echo devices, etc. will be available at up to a whopping 70% discount on the e-commerce portal during the two-day sale.

Up to 60% Off On Smart TVs

Want to buy a new smart TV that lets you watch and enjoy the OTT content and carry out a slew of other tasks? Well, the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale provides a discount of up to 60% on the smart TVs.

Up to 70% Off On Antivirus

Antivirus is very important for all in the advanced online world where there are many cyber crimes that emerge. To help everyone stay protected from malware, Amazon India is offering up to 70% discount on Antivirus products.