Amazon Salary Days Sale 2020 September: Special Offers And Discounts On Gadgets

This time, Amazon India has teamed up with the Bank of Baroda and buyers of this bank will get 10% instant discount on purchases of minimum Rs. 7.500. Notably, the maximum discount that they can get is up to 2,000 on choosing to pay using the Bank of Baroda credit card and choosing EMI payment option. Having said that, here the various discounts are detailed for you.

Up To 60% Off On Headphones

You can get up to 60% discount on consumer electronics such as headphones from Sony, Bose and other brands. Also, there will be no-cost EMI and special partner discounts too on choosing to buy headphones during the sale.

Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Accessories

Amazon is providing up to 50% discount on laptops and accessories, up to 40% discount on laptops and up to 40% discount on select gaming essentials. Even hard disk drives, SSDs and smartwatches are available at up to 40% off during the Amazon WoW Salary Days sale.

Up To 35% Off On Smart TVs

Are you looking forward to upgrade your smart TV? Well, the online retailer provides up to 35% discount on TVs, up to 30% discount on premium TVs and up to 35% discount on 4K TVs.

Up To 50% Off On Speakers

Want to buy new speakers? Well, Amazon WoW Salary Days sale provides lucrative discounts on speakers from Harman Kardon, Sony, Bose, etc. You can get speakers and soundbars at up to 9 months of no-cost EMI payment option and the cost starts from Rs. 5,000.

Up To 40% Off On Cameras

Looking for a new camera? Well, Amazon India's WoW Salary Days sale provides up to 60% off on cameras and accessories for three days making it the right time for you to buy one.