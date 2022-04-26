ENGLISH

    Amazon Summer Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Headphones, Alexa Devices, And More

    By
    |

    The online retailer Amazon India is all set to host a new sale on account of the summer season. To beat the heat this summer, the upcoming Amazon sale will provide lucrative discounts and offers for buyers. There will be big savings for everyone and it is powered by OnePlus.

     
    Amazon Summer Sale: Discount Offers On Electronics Devices

    For the Amazon Summer Sale, the online retailer has teamed up with RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank to provide a 10% discount on using debit or credit cards or choosing EMI payment options. Here, you will get to know the various discounts and offers you can get during the Amazon sale.

    Up To 40% Off On Mobile And Accessories

    If you want to buy mobiles and related accessories, then you can take a look at the Amazon Summer Sale which will provide up to 40% off.

    Up To 30% Off On Laptops

    Laptop sales have increased during the work from the home era and online education trend. Now, you can buy laptops at 30% off during the upcoming sale.

    Up To 75% Off On Headphones
     

    Are you looking to buy a new pair of headphones? If yes, then you can get them at up to a whopping discount of 75% during the Amazon Summer Sale.

    Up To 65% Off On Speakers

    Speakers are among the most sought-after accessories and you can buy them at a discount of 65%.

    Up To 70% Off On Camera And Accessories

    Cameras and accessories related to photography are preferred by many buyers. You can get them at a discount of 70% right now.

    Up To 50% Off On Alexa Devices

    Amazon Alexa devices can be bought during the sale at up to 50% off account of this summer season sale.

    Up To 75% Off On Gaming Accessories

    Gaming enthusiasts can get massive discounts of up to 70% on related accessories to enjoy their gaming session.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
