Looking For Fast Charging Power Banks? Get Up To 50% Off On Amazon

Amazon Upto 50% Off On Fast Charging Power Banks

The fest starts from January 27th and will continue until January 29th, 2020. You will get power banks from a price as low as Rs. 499.

Offers you will be getting on these power banks are 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000, GST invoice and save up to 28% on the next business purchase.

You will also get a flat cashback of Rs.50 on a minimum order of Rs.50 using Amazon Pay UPI.

25% Off On Mi 20000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i with 18W Fast Charging

20000mAh Li-Polymer Battery: Mi Power Bank comes with high-density advanced Li-polymer batteries that makes it more durable and optimizes charging efficiency. It can charge Redmi K20 - 3 times, iPhone 8 - 7.2 times & Redmi Note 7 Pro - 3 times

18W Fast Charging: The new Mi Power Bank 2i comes with a never heard before 18W Fast Charging. It supports 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A and 12V/1.5A charging outputs that ensures efficient and quick charging for your devices

Black Sandstone Finish: Crafted with quality in mind, the power bank uses PC + ABS material and provides a superior and comfortable hand feel. The new sandstone finish adds a classic yet stylish look to the power bank

9 Layers of Protection: Mi Power Bank comes with advanced level of chipset protection that ensures protection against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge & discharge, etc

Dual USB Output with smart charging: Mi Power Bank 2i intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device

Two-way Quick Charge: The feature ensures faster charging for Power Bank and connected devices; Charging time: Approx 6.7 hours (18W charger, standard USB cable), Approx 10 hours ( 10W charger, standard USB cable)

Universal Compatibility: Now charge not just mobiles but tablets, BT speakers, earphones, headsets, fitness bands etc.

70% Off On URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Heroes Power Bank

Fast charge with its 2.1 Amp fast charge feature, avoid staying plugged in for hours on end, unlike regular power banks, charge your devices and the Urbn power bank, both at lightening speeds

Ultra compact body our power bank come with high grade lithium polymer batteries which are slimmer than conventional batteries this makes your Urbn power bank more compact and easy to carry

We're giving you more so you can do more with dual inputs, no more queueing your devices with the Urbn power bank, charge them two at a time or share a port with a friend

1 year limited guarantee, your Urbn power bank is covered for a year for any manufacturing defects

The BIS certification validates that this power bank is safe for travel this clubbed with its high capacity battery and compact size, make it the perfect travel companion

The sharp LED lights on the body tell you the power status of your power bank so that you can plan your usage and next charge

1 year warranty

67% Off On PTron Dynamo Z 10000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank, BIS Certified, Ultra-Compact, 2.4A Fast Charging

10000mAh Li-ion Polymer battery

High Capacity: Large battery phones or tablets? PTron Dynamo power bank's 10000mAh capacity can charge most of the large battery mobile devices more than twice a day.

Compact size and lightweight: Ptron dynamo ultra-compact power bank is mini in size and design which makes it perfect to hold and carry around. It can fit into your pocket without any hassles.

2 usb output and fast charging: You can charge two mobile phones simultaneously at 2.4a charging speed. The smart 4 led battery indicator shows remaining power left in the power bank.

Safe and reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against short circuit, overcharge, and overcurrent. Multi protect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.

Universal compatibility: Works flawlessly with a wide range of usb-powered smartphones, tablets, and more. Ptron dynamo power bank comes with a micro usb charging cable.

1 year warranty

48% Off On ZAAP 6700mAh Ultra Compact Panasonic Cells Fast Charging 2.1A CES

ULTRA COMPACT: The PowerTech #1 Pick for Portable power banks. Remarkably small design slides easily next to your phone in any pocket or bag. Credit Card size.

HIGH SPEED CHARGING: Contains 6700 mAh of power. PowerBoost+ adaptive fast- charging technology ensures it can charge almost any smart device at top speed, saving up to 50% of the charging time. Impressive Performance(5V): Max 2.1A output & 2.0A Input. Comes with LED power indicators.

EXTRA PROTECTION: Special rubber coating gives additional drop/shock protection, Enhances grip and prevent Scratches. Longer life unlike other metallic power banks. The average efficiency of the power bank in the market is about 80%.

PANASONIC BATTERY: Premium Panasonic Battery Cells Same Battery brand adopted by TESLA. Provides fastest charging with full protection to your phone. - Short-circuit and over-current protection. Universal Compatibility: Universal design for all types of devices!. If a device recharges with a USB cable, you can likely power it up with the help of our award winning charger.

WHAT YOU GET: What You Get:1 x ZAAP Activ Power Bank, 1, Certified Micro USB

10% Off On Aukey USB Type C 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Delivery and QC3.0 Power Bank

Available On Amazon

Key Specs