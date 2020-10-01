ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Wow Salary Days: Offers On Electronics Days Sale

    By
    |

    Amazon has always given us multiple discounts and offers on various items. When it comes to electronic gadgets, Amazon is one of the best platforms for the offers it gives us. The latest Amazon Wow Salary Days offer is giving away a massive discount for the Electronics Days sale.

    Amazon Wow Salary Days: Offers On Electronics Days Sale
     

    Buyers can get price cut on devices like headphones, laptops, accessories, smart TVs, speakers, and more.

    Up to 50% Off On Headphones

    Up to 50% Off On Headphones

    Amazon Wow Salary Days are giving up to 50% off on headphones. This means you can buy headphones and other audio devices starting from Rs. 5,000. Several brands like Jabra, Samsung, Sony, and others are available at a discount.

    Up to 40% Off On Laptops And Accessories

    Up to 40% Off On Laptops And Accessories

    Also, the Amazon Wow Salary Days are offering up to 50% price cut on laptops and accessories. Buyers can even avail of no-cost EMI and purchase laptops for as low as Rs. 4,950 per month. Brands like Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and so on are available on Amazon.

    Up to 50% Off On Speakers
     

    Up to 50% Off On Speakers

    Speakers are one of the most popular home gadgets that enhance the audio experience connected via Bluetooth. The Amazon Wow Salary Days are offering up to 50% off on speakers from several brands like JBL, Amazon Echo, and so on.

    Up to 40% Off On Cameras

    Up to 40% Off On Cameras

    Cameras are another important accessory, especially for shutterbugs. The Amazon Wow Salary Days gives you up to 40% off on cameras, especially for point-and-shoot devices. Cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony are available at a price cut.

    Up to 50% Off On Soundbars

    Up to 50% Off On Soundbars

    When it comes to home entertainment, soundbars are another popular gadget for many. During the Amazon Wow Salary Days, you can get up to 50% off on soundbars. Soundbars from JBL, Sony, Blaupunkt, and so on are available at a discount.

    Up to 40% Off On Computing Peripherals

    Up to 40% Off On Computing Peripherals

    There are several other accessories and peripherals that one may need while working on a computer. The Amazon Wow Salary Days are offering up to 40% off on computing peripherals. Devices like printers, SSDs, tabs, monitors, and so on are available at a price cut.

    Up to 40% Off On Wearables

    Up to 40% Off On Wearables

    Smartwatches and other wearables have become immensely popular these days. The Amazon Wow Salary Days are giving you up to 40% off on wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers. One can check out Amazfit, Samsung, NoiseFit devices for wearables.

    Up to 40% Off On Tablets

    Up to 40% Off On Tablets

    The Amazon Wow Salary Days are also giving you up to 40% off on tablets. There are several devices to choose from, especially from Samsung. You can also check out Lenovo, Honor, and other brands under tablets.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, October 2, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X