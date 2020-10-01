Just In
- 9 hrs ago Sony Z8H 8K LED Android TV India Launch Scheduled For October 5: Price, Specifications
-
- 10 hrs ago Reliance Jio Orbic Smartphone: Three Devices To Launch Soon Under Rs. 4,000
- 10 hrs ago Poco C3 India Launch Date Set For October 6; Likely To Arrive As Rebranded Redmi 9C
- 11 hrs ago Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro To Launch In India On October 7
Don't Miss
- Movies Nishabdham Movie Review: Anushka Shetty Starrer Is A Gripping And Heart Stopping Thriller!
- Education Gandhi Quiz: Mahatma Gandhi Quiz For Students On Gandhi Jayanti
- Finance Airfare Refund: Here's How Oct 1 SC Ruling Does Good To Passengers
- News Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police
- Sports IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI, Highlights: Mumbai Indians climb to the top of the table with big win over Kings XI Punjab
- Automobiles BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed Ahead Of India Launch: Production Begins
- Lifestyle Vidya Balan Or Nora Fatehi, Who Pulled Off JJ Valaya’s Printed Belted Saree Better?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Amazon Wow Salary Days: Offers On Electronics Days Sale
Amazon has always given us multiple discounts and offers on various items. When it comes to electronic gadgets, Amazon is one of the best platforms for the offers it gives us. The latest Amazon Wow Salary Days offer is giving away a massive discount for the Electronics Days sale.
Buyers can get price cut on devices like headphones, laptops, accessories, smart TVs, speakers, and more.
Up to 50% Off On Headphones
Amazon Wow Salary Days are giving up to 50% off on headphones. This means you can buy headphones and other audio devices starting from Rs. 5,000. Several brands like Jabra, Samsung, Sony, and others are available at a discount.
Up to 40% Off On Laptops And Accessories
Also, the Amazon Wow Salary Days are offering up to 50% price cut on laptops and accessories. Buyers can even avail of no-cost EMI and purchase laptops for as low as Rs. 4,950 per month. Brands like Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and so on are available on Amazon.
Up to 50% Off On Speakers
Speakers are one of the most popular home gadgets that enhance the audio experience connected via Bluetooth. The Amazon Wow Salary Days are offering up to 50% off on speakers from several brands like JBL, Amazon Echo, and so on.
Up to 40% Off On Cameras
Cameras are another important accessory, especially for shutterbugs. The Amazon Wow Salary Days gives you up to 40% off on cameras, especially for point-and-shoot devices. Cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony are available at a price cut.
Up to 50% Off On Soundbars
When it comes to home entertainment, soundbars are another popular gadget for many. During the Amazon Wow Salary Days, you can get up to 50% off on soundbars. Soundbars from JBL, Sony, Blaupunkt, and so on are available at a discount.
Up to 40% Off On Computing Peripherals
There are several other accessories and peripherals that one may need while working on a computer. The Amazon Wow Salary Days are offering up to 40% off on computing peripherals. Devices like printers, SSDs, tabs, monitors, and so on are available at a price cut.
Up to 40% Off On Wearables
Smartwatches and other wearables have become immensely popular these days. The Amazon Wow Salary Days are giving you up to 40% off on wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers. One can check out Amazfit, Samsung, NoiseFit devices for wearables.
Up to 40% Off On Tablets
The Amazon Wow Salary Days are also giving you up to 40% off on tablets. There are several devices to choose from, especially from Samsung. You can also check out Lenovo, Honor, and other brands under tablets.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,980
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,900
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
9,999
-
72,989
-
7,999
-
9,999
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999