Best loT Products Of 2020
We are almost at the end of 2020 and looking forward to welcoming 2021 with all positivity. The ongoing pandemic has caused many irreversible changes to our lifestyle. The IoT products including smart gadgets and smartwatches play an important role to make our lives much easier and time-saving as everything has now shifted to home.
The smart devices have witnessed immense growth over the past couple of years and the usage of IoT devices has grown exponentially. The IoT devices (Internet of things) have the power to transfer data with other devices over a network. The devices are integrated with sensors, software, and it can also be remotely monitored and controlled.
You might be wondered to know how technology has widened our path. For example, a Smartwatch will not only show the time but also can measure your heart rate, calories, and so on. Some reports claim that there will be 35 billion smart devices online by 2021, and that number will increase to 75 billion by 2025. Here we are enlisting most used loT products of 2020.
Google Home
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the use of the smart speaker has now sky-rocketed as we look for ways to keep ourselves entertained. Google introduced the Google Home voice controller back in 2016 globally. However, the Indian market was received the device after two-year of its launch. The smart device lets you to play music, cast audio, and control your home with your voice. It can be set up using the Google Home App.
Further, you can get updates about the weather, news, sports without any hassle. The Google Home features a cylindrical design and has a 2-inch driver, two passive radiators. The Google Home is currently priced in India at Rs. 8,999 and it is available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital.
Amazon Echo Plus
Amazon Echo Plus is a hands-free smart speaker that allows you to play music and can be connected with other devices such as speakers. One can give any commands such as 'set a timer or alarm' and it connects via Amazon Alexa app. Further a 2.50-inch woofer and a 0.8-inch tweeter are there for superior sound. It also features a cylindrical design similar to the Google Home; however, the price of the Echo Plus is higher than the Google Home which retails for Rs. 14,999.
Doorbell Cam
A doorbell camera makes your life safer in many ways whether you are in home or out. There are different brands' Doorbell Cam in the market. August Doorbell is one of them which retails for Rs. 27,999 in India and will be available for purchase easily on Amazon. August Doorbell Cam allows you to answer your door from anywhere and enables you to see and talk to visitors. It can be set up by August Home app.
Smart Light Switch
Smart light switches let you control the light remotely through the app. However, the light should be connected to a Wi-Fi network. The Belkin WeMo Smart Light Switch is one of the most used Smart Light Switches in 2020. It comes with a clip-on faceplate and also allows you to control lights by using voice.
Smart Lock
The smart lock is also one of the most used IoT tools in our day to day life. With the Smart Lock, you can easily get to know whether your gate is lock Besides, the auto-unlock feature on the smart lock will open the door automatically when you arrive near the door. The August Smart Lock one of them which can be connected with Alexa and it weighs around 13.9 ounces. Even, Alexa will give you a notification when the battery goes down.
Easy temperature controller
This smart temperature controller helps you to know the temperature of your home and one can control the temperature in their home remotely. There are many smart temperature controllers which are also compatible with voice command technology. In addition, there are so many smart IoT devices such as Smart Plug, Ring Doorbell, Air Pollution Monitor. All in all, people are nowadays very dependent on these smart devices as loT devices are very helpful to make our daily lives more advanced and easier.
