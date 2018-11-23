Best smart health devices to buy in India right now

Amazon, India brings along another golden chance where you can avail some of the best smart health devices under great discounts. These products also come along with several other lucrative bids which can let your purchasing to be a worth. Besides, these wares also have features to reckon for that can truly work as your personal doctor.

Take a look of some of these devices which we have attached below in the form of a list.

Lenovo HS10 Smart Scale (Black) Price: Rs 2,799

Key Specs

Bluetooth 4.0 BLE

Smart body fat scale with app support

Overall Dimension: 300x300x28mm

5kg-180kg capacity accuracy plus or minus 0.5 percent

BMI measuring (Body Mass Index)

Body fat/water measuring

Muscle mass/bone mass measuring

Visceral fat/BMR measuring (Basal Metabolic Rate) Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale (White) Price: Rs 7,500

Key Specs

Accurately track your weight, percent body fat, and Body Mass Index (BMI) online

Upload your stats automatically via wi-fi to fitbit.com to see graphs of your progress

Easy to set-up, the aria will automatically recognize up to eight users. With aria each account is password protected so you can control how much and what data to share

This item is compatible with 802.11b wifi

1 year Manufacturer Warranty from the date of purchase Misfit Shine Activity and Sleep Monitor (Champagne) Price: Rs 5,925

Key Specs

Swim proof, aircraft grade anodized aluminium disc

White LED progress and time display

Wirelessly syncs with paired smartphone to upload data

Automatically tracks steps, distance, calories and light and heavy sleep

Non charging, replaceable battery lasts up to 6 months and please refer the installation and the battery replacement video before use Withings - Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor Price: Rs 14,185

Key Specs High accuracy blood pressure monitoring

Automatic wireless sync with Withings health mate app

Detailed results and recommended values displayed in the app

Dual connectivity with wire and Bluetooth

