Best smart health devices to buy in India right now

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- ULFA-I Reign Of Terror: Extortion Notices Of Rs 1 Crore Served
- Australia Vs India: 2nd T20I — Rain Plays Spoilsport
- Samsung Galaxy M2: The First Notch-Phone From Samsung Leaked
- New Maruti Ertiga Bookings Cross 10,000 Units In A Week
- Safe Stocks To Bet Ahead Of The Election Season
- Ackee: Benefits And Nutritional Value
- Shaniwar Wada: The Royal Abode Of The Peshwas
- Sunny Deol Says He Has Never Read Scripts In His Career!
Amazon, India brings along another golden chance where you can avail some of the best smart health devices under great discounts. These products also come along with several other lucrative bids which can let your purchasing to be a worth. Besides, these wares also have features to reckon for that can truly work as your personal doctor.
The portal offers no cost EMI option, better exchange and cashback offers, 5% instant discount with HDFC credit and debit EMI, additional 10% cashback upto INR 150, 10% cashback up to Rs.50 using BHIM UPI or Rupay ATM cards, debit cards or credit cards(Cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay balance within 15 days), 50% cashback up to Rs.100 on your first ever online payment on Amazon.in. , and more.
You also get 100% purchase protection plan. With these amazing offers, you will surely feel bound to go for their purchasing.
Take a look of some of these devices which we have attached below in the form of a list.
Lenovo HS10 Smart Scale (Black)
Price: Rs 2,799
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.0 BLE
- Smart body fat scale with app support
- Overall Dimension: 300x300x28mm
- 5kg-180kg capacity accuracy plus or minus 0.5 percent
- BMI measuring (Body Mass Index)
- Body fat/water measuring
- Muscle mass/bone mass measuring
- Visceral fat/BMR measuring (Basal Metabolic Rate)
Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale (White)
Price: Rs 7,500
Key Specs
- Accurately track your weight, percent body fat, and Body Mass Index (BMI) online
- Upload your stats automatically via wi-fi to fitbit.com to see graphs of your progress
- Easy to set-up, the aria will automatically recognize up to eight users. With aria each account is password protected so you can control how much and what data to share
- This item is compatible with 802.11b wifi
- 1 year Manufacturer Warranty from the date of purchase
Misfit Shine Activity and Sleep Monitor (Champagne)
Price: Rs 5,925
Key Specs
- Swim proof, aircraft grade anodized aluminium disc
- White LED progress and time display
- Wirelessly syncs with paired smartphone to upload data
- Automatically tracks steps, distance, calories and light and heavy sleep
- Non charging, replaceable battery lasts up to 6 months and please refer the installation and the battery replacement video before use
Withings - Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor
Price: Rs 14,185
Key Specs
- High accuracy blood pressure monitoring
- Automatic wireless sync with Withings health mate app
- Detailed results and recommended values displayed in the app
- Dual connectivity with wire and Bluetooth
- Compatible iOS and Android
Misfit Shine Activity and Sleep Monitor (Wine)
Price: Rs 7,495
Key Specs
- Swim proof, aircraft grade anodized aluminium disc
- White LED progress and time display
- Wirelessly syncs with paired smartphone to upload data
- Automatically tracks steps, distance, calories and light and heavy sleep
- Non charging, replaceable battery lasts up to 6 months and please refer the installation and the battery replacement video before use