Best smart vacuum cleaners you can buy in India

We have shared a list of some of the best smart vacuum cleaners to buy in India. These electronic products come with many amazing features that will make your house cleaning very quickly. These wares can handle vacuuming and mopping for you, so you can spend more time with your family and save money at the same time.

Their powerful suctions allow easy hair, dust and debris pickups. With wet mopping, these cleaners easily tackle the grime and dirt on the hard floor. With an enhanced brushless motor, these products in Max mode give 5x higher Suction power on every floor type.

Their high quality microfiber mop clothes easily remove dirt on hard floors. With i-Dropping technology and multiple cleaning modes (Auto, Edge, Spot & Scheduled), these products clean according to your needs.

Also, these gadgets automatically go back to their charging dock for recharge when battery drains out. They come with full set of advanced sensors. With which these sensors, they can work even smartly, making your work much more convenient.

Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Automated Price: Rs 14,993

Key Specs UPGRADED 2018: New version is fine tuned with more advanced programming improving errors getting stuck and climbing obstacles

SIMPLE HOME CLEANING: Wireless robotic vacuum cleaner vacumes tile, hardwood flooring and short carpet - Easy 1 touch power up! The robo vac has anti fall cliff sensors that automatically self detect a gap and keep it from running of stairs

LOW MINI PROFILE: the white electric vacuum robot features a 2.9" thin low profile will travel through any room and is small enough to fit under the couch or bed in your house EUFY RoboVac 11+ Self-Charging High Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 19,990

Key Specs Cleans for You: Clean your house with the press of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny

High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: provides strong suction power for up to 1.5 hours. 3-Point Cleaning System: Side brushes, a rolling brush and powerful suction ensure a thorough clean

Superior Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Recharges automatically

What You Get: Remote control (requires 2 AAA batteries, not included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, High-Performance filter, 4 side brushes)

12-month warranty eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Price: Rs 18,999

Key Specs

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85") but increased suction at 1300Pa with quiet operation.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.

Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean.

What You Get: RoboVac 11S, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties Milagrow AguaBot Spaze Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 21,990

Key Specs Milagrow Aguabot 7.0 Spaze Dry has world's largest dust bin a floor cleaning robot - 1 litre. Eliminates need of frequent emptying of dustbin.

Aguabot 7.0 Spaze Dry is the world's largest 3D UV germicidal lamp in a floor robot kills germs on the floor, in the air which passes through and in the dustbin.

Aguabot 7.0 Spaze Dry has World's Widest Anti-Slip Tyres made of rubberized silicone prevent slippage on even slippery surfaces and last longer

Aguabot 7.0 Spaze Dry has India's 1st Interchangeable, One cover dual cleaning system in a floor robot ensures that you can clean with our without the main brush depending upon the type of surface. A separate attachment is provided.

The Aguabot 7.0 Spaze Dry is ideal for homes with pets. As pets tend to shed a lot of hair that spreads in the house easily, Aguabot 7.0 Spaze sucks up the pet hair and helps you to keep your home safe, especially for toddlers. It has 6 AI Cleaning Modes - auto, spiral, wall to wall, XXL and Turbo ensure versatile cleaning and can clean most hard indoor surfaces. iLife Robot V5S Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 17,700

Key Specs

Working time: 120 - 150min

Battery type: lithium-ion battery,2600mAh

Battery current: 1.5A / 5mA iRobot 300 Series Braava 390t Floor Mopping Robot (White) Price: Rs 24,900

Key Specs Works on all hard-surface floors including tile, vinyl, hardwood and laminate

When finished cleaning, Braava returns to where it started and powers down automatically

Cleaning cloths are easy to attach and remove with the removable magnetic multi-purpose cleaning pad where you can attach a cleaning cloth, put Braava down and select a cleaning mode

Quiet enough to operate without disrupting your daily activity or sleep

The NorthStar navigation system works like an indoor GPS keeping track of where Braava has been and where it needs to go

Cleans dust and dirt along walls, skirting boards, furniture, edges and other tight areas

Charging cradle provides sleek, compact storage and charges Braava in just 2 hours iLife A4s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs

Key Specs

The Gen 3 CyclonePower cleaning system with a strong suction provides thorough and concentrated cleaning.

Automatically starts on its scheduling program and returns to charging station to recharge when battery runs low.

Multiple smart sensors avoid bumping around or falling off stairs. The A4s even cleans under beds, along the walls and around the clutter. Dirt can not hide

Superior battery-group brings up to 140mins cleaning time and prolongs life time.

What You Get:ILIFE A4s robot vacuum, remote control, charging dock, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, extra set of side brushes, user guide and iLife worry-free 12-month warranty. BESTONZON Auto Dust Cleaner Robot - Vacuum Cleaner Price: Rs 1,353

Key Specs

Automatically move around and clean dust, hair and other tiny garbage. With garbage room design, it can store tiny garbage while cleaning, which makes a better cleaning effect.

Direction changes when objects or walls are detected.

A good helper to clean dust or other tiny rubbish under desk, bed or sofa, which is difficult for we human to clean.

USB charge design, convenient to use.