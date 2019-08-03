Best Ways To Sell Unused Gift Cards In India Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

It happens quite often that we get gift cards or we end up buying gift cards for others out of desperation when we do not find anything else to gift others. But there is no actual use of a gift card and when the expiry day comes, it ends up going to the trash can. But nowadays you don't have to throw your cards away and you can even exchange them for cash.

What to remember before selling your gift card?

• Before selling your unused gift cards, you should try to avoid being scammed and so you should cautiously proceed with it. Without receiving payments, you should not send the card.

• Before selling the gift card, just make sure that the card is still working. This verification is required before the transaction is completed. Even for selling e-cards, you should keep this in mind.

• If a third party website is involved through which you are selling, you should read the buyer protection schemes as well as the terms and conditions. It is important to avoid getting scammed.

Best Ways To Sell Unused Gift Cards In India

Certain websites let you sell your unused gift cards. But there is no guarantee that you will actually find a buyer since this is just a marketplace. If the site lets you directly sell your gift card, you are paid probably hardly just 35 percent of the card which is actually really low.

Sellebrate: It is a popular site which will let you sell the gift cards for cash. It can be sold to the company in exchange for cash. They will not list you on its marketplace but will offer you money for the gift cards. On the one hand, you do not have to wait for the buyer and on the other hand, it offers very low prices for the cards. CanSell: It is a marketplace where the company acts as a mediator to make sure that the transaction is secured. The company even helps you to mediate disputes but charges a certain amount of the selling price. Nafa: On Nafa, you can list your gift cards and it is a marketplace where you can sell those to other Nafa users. They take a cut off 5 percent for selling of each gift card that is there. The e-gift cards are posted within seven days of purchase. Zingoy: It is a marketplace where you can sell unused gift cards. But a small processing fee is added for every gift card. The price also varies from brand to brand. Classifieds websites: Quikr and Olx are also great options for classified websites where you can sell your gift cards. But you should definitely take your precautions to prevent fraud. You should ensure your safety while selling these cards so that the transaction is proper and there is no issue of cheating. Game related gift cards can be sold on IndianVideoGamer for PlayStation Plus Cards.



Hope you have decided the right platform to sell your gift card. If you have any other suggestions, share via comments.

