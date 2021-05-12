Where To Buy Oxygen Concentrators Online? Available Brands, Price And More Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The second wave of COVID-19 is taking a toll on India as the country is witnessing over 4 lakh of new cases every day and nearly 4,000 deaths in the last week. In this tough time, oxygen plays a key role as those who are infected struggle to breathe. This is where the demand for oxygen concentrators has spiked.

Oxygen concentrators are available for purchase via both online and offline. We have already come across the basics of this equipment such as why it is required for users and factors to consider before buying an oxygen concentrator. If you are looking out for this gadget, here we have come across where you can buy it online and its possible ranges and much more useful information that could be hunting for.

Where To Buy Oxygen Concentrators Online

Well, if you eying to buy an oxygen concentrator online, you need to know that there are some factors to know before making the purchase. It is available via popular e-commerce portals - Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall but these companies are delivering only essentials across India and this includes oxygen concentrators. Besides COVID-19 patients, even those suffering from respiratory issues such as asthma use this and it is nothing new.

Due to the sudden surge in demand, oxygen concentrators are out of stock in many areas on popular online retailers. Also, these companies do not deliver in all areas due to the high number of cases. So, you need to check if the product is deliverable to your area by keying in your pincode.

Besides these websites, there are other websites that sell oxygen concentrators but you need to be careful as there are many scams that are going on right now. Below is a list of online sites selling oxygen concentrators.

1MG: 1MG sells oxygen concentrators from various brands such as Equinox, Inogen, and Oxlife priced between Rs.50,000 and a whopping Rs. 2,95,000.

Healthklin: You can buy oxygen concentrators from Equinox, Hemodiaz, and Aspen via Healthklin from Rs. 35,000 to Rs 51,000.

Healthgenie: Healthgenie sells oxygen concentrators from HG and Equinox between Rs. 27,500 and Rs. 1,29,999.

ColMed: Oxygen concentrators from brands including Greens OC, Nidek Nuvolite, Devilbiss, and Yuwell are priced starting from Rs. 34,000.

Tushti Store: Buy OCM oxygen concentrators starting from Rs. 63,000 from this website.

Nightingales India: Buy oxygen concentrators from Philips, Oxymed, Olex OC, Ingogen and Devilbiss from this online store.

When it comes to pricing, there is no fixed price for these oxygen concentrators. Even the same model could be priced differently as it differs from one city to another.

As we might not know about these products, it is recommended to consult a medical professional regarding the oxygen concentrators before making a purchase.

Oxygen Concentrators Can Be Imported

Recently, the government of India permitted the import of oxygen concentrators from other countries for personal use. This is allowed until July 31, 2021. You can take the help of relatives and friends abroad to buy one and ask them to send the same via post, courier or e-commerce portals as a gift.

Best Mobiles in India