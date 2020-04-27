ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide: Premium Pen Drives To Buy In India Now

    By
    |

    Pen drives are accessories that almost everyone will need for various purposes. Be it a student, professional or entrepreneur, you will need a pen drive that is useful to store data and keep it handy at all times. What's interesting is that pen drives are pocket-friendly and can be carried around where you go. And, there is no need to connect to the internet as the cloud-based storage services.

    Best Premium Pen Drives In India Right Now
     

    With pen drives, transferring data from one device to another isn't a tedious task anymore as it is done in a fast and hassle-free way. Given that pen drives are useful, there are many capacities in which you can buy pen drives and it depends on your requirements.

    Having said that, if you want to buy a good pen drive that will make it easier for you to store data, then here we have a slew of premium pen drives available in India right now.

    Kingston HyperX Savage HXS3 USB 3.1 512GB Pen Drive

    Kingston HyperX Savage HXS3 USB 3.1 512GB Pen Drive

    Kingston HyperX Savage HXS3 USB 3.1 512GB pen drive provides you with a lot of space to store large digital files such as high resolution images, music, movies, and more. It can be used with the USB 3.1 ports in notebooks and desktops, and makes use of the backward compatibility with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports.

    iStorage DatAshur Pro USB 3.0 64GB

    iStorage DatAshur Pro USB 3.0 64GB

    iStorage DatAshur Pro USB 3.0 64GB features a USB 3.0 flash drive, AES-XTS 256-bit full disk hardware encryption called datAshur PRO. It is touted to be the world's most secure, affordable and easy to use USB 2.0 flash drive.

    Kingston DataTraveler Vault Privacy DTVP30 USB 3.0 32GB
     

    Kingston DataTraveler Vault Privacy DTVP30 USB 3.0 32GB

    Kingston DataTraveler Vault Privacy DTVP30 USB 3.0 32GB features SafeConsole management, DT Vault Protection encrypted USB flash drive and anti-virus. There is a USB flash drive provides secure USB drives to meet compliance requirements.

    Sandisk Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 256GB

    Sandisk Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 256GB

    Sandisk Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 256GB is claimed to be a portable, secure, and reliable storage solution. It is available for users with its features such as a retractable USB connector and has up to 256GB storage space. Furthermore, it uses SanDisk SecureAccess software that protects files with a password and encryption.

    Samsung MUF-128BA USB 3.0 128GB Pen Drive

    Samsung MUF-128BA USB 3.0 128GB Pen Drive

    Samsung MUF-128BA USB 3.0 128GB pen drive features a high-quality metal casing for durability and a streamlined ergonomic design. The pen drive from Samsung comes with a USB 3.0 port with speeds of up to 150Mbps. There is also backward compatibility with USB 2.0 ports, and NAND Flash technologies.

    Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth USB 3.0 256GB

    Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth USB 3.0 256GB

    Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth USB 3.0 256GB pen drive is encased in a military-style aluminum housing that is waterproof of up to 200 meters. It offers incredibly rugged protection for users. The pen drive also has vibration and shock resistance features.

    PNY Pro Elite USB 3.0 256GB

    PNY Pro Elite USB 3.0 256GB

    PNY Pro Elite USB 3.0 256GB is built for speed, boasting both expanded capacity and exceptional performance. It delivers read speeds of up to 400Mbps and can be used to store your favorite files into it in no time.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X