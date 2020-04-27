Buying Guide: Premium Pen Drives To Buy In India Now

With pen drives, transferring data from one device to another isn't a tedious task anymore as it is done in a fast and hassle-free way. Given that pen drives are useful, there are many capacities in which you can buy pen drives and it depends on your requirements.

Having said that, if you want to buy a good pen drive that will make it easier for you to store data, then here we have a slew of premium pen drives available in India right now.

Kingston HyperX Savage HXS3 USB 3.1 512GB Pen Drive

Kingston HyperX Savage HXS3 USB 3.1 512GB pen drive provides you with a lot of space to store large digital files such as high resolution images, music, movies, and more. It can be used with the USB 3.1 ports in notebooks and desktops, and makes use of the backward compatibility with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports.

iStorage DatAshur Pro USB 3.0 64GB

iStorage DatAshur Pro USB 3.0 64GB features a USB 3.0 flash drive, AES-XTS 256-bit full disk hardware encryption called datAshur PRO. It is touted to be the world's most secure, affordable and easy to use USB 2.0 flash drive.

Kingston DataTraveler Vault Privacy DTVP30 USB 3.0 32GB

Kingston DataTraveler Vault Privacy DTVP30 USB 3.0 32GB features SafeConsole management, DT Vault Protection encrypted USB flash drive and anti-virus. There is a USB flash drive provides secure USB drives to meet compliance requirements.

Sandisk Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 256GB

Sandisk Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 256GB is claimed to be a portable, secure, and reliable storage solution. It is available for users with its features such as a retractable USB connector and has up to 256GB storage space. Furthermore, it uses SanDisk SecureAccess software that protects files with a password and encryption.

Samsung MUF-128BA USB 3.0 128GB Pen Drive

Samsung MUF-128BA USB 3.0 128GB pen drive features a high-quality metal casing for durability and a streamlined ergonomic design. The pen drive from Samsung comes with a USB 3.0 port with speeds of up to 150Mbps. There is also backward compatibility with USB 2.0 ports, and NAND Flash technologies.

Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth USB 3.0 256GB

Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth USB 3.0 256GB pen drive is encased in a military-style aluminum housing that is waterproof of up to 200 meters. It offers incredibly rugged protection for users. The pen drive also has vibration and shock resistance features.

PNY Pro Elite USB 3.0 256GB

PNY Pro Elite USB 3.0 256GB is built for speed, boasting both expanded capacity and exceptional performance. It delivers read speeds of up to 400Mbps and can be used to store your favorite files into it in no time.