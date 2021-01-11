CES 2021: HP Introduces New Range Of Laptops, Wireless Earbuds And More

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop

Hp's first offering introduced at the CES 2021 is the Elite Dragonfly G2 Windows laptop. The company had announced the ‘Dragonfly' series at the CES 2020 and has now introduced its successor in the form of the aforementioned model. It is a 2-in-1 convertible business laptop that features the 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processor.

The laptop comes with both 4G LTE and 5G connectivity. The laptop is equipped with a 13.3-inch display and you can select FHD or UHD resolution as per your requirements. For additional security, the Elite Dragonfly G2 has the HP Tamper lock which will notify a user upon any unauthorized login attempt.

The laptop has a magnesium chassis and weighs less than 1 kg. The HP Elite Dragonfly G2's pricing is unannounced, however, it's scheduled to go on sale starting this month itself.

HP Elite Dragonfly Max Business Convertible Laptop

The HP Elite Dragonfly Max is another convertible laptop that is dedicated to enterprises. The Elite Dragonfly Max highlights include AI-driven audio optimization with four wide-range microphones and HP Eye Ease display with blue light technology that makes the display suitable for prolonged usage. Additionally, the laptop also has a 5MP+ IR camera setup for video conferencing. It will be available in Sparkling Black and Dragonfly Blue color options.

HP Elite Folio 2-in-1 Laptop

The HP Elite Folio is also a 2-in1 convertible laptop. It comes as a rival to the Microsoft Surface Pro. It is a 5G-enabled device that is touted to deliver a backup of over 24 hours with general video playback and other basic tasks. The 2-in-1 notebook gets its power from the second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Cx 5G chipset.

HP Elite G8 Aero Business Laptop

HP's CES 2021 launches seem to be business-oriented. The HP Elite 840 G9 Aero is also driven by the 11the-gen Intel Core processor. This notebook is slightly heavy compared to the Elite Dragonfly series at 1.15Kg. It is more of a traditional business notebook that has 5G network support (optional). As of now, the company has not shared the pricing details, however, the laptop is said to go on sale starting March this year.

HP Envy 14 Notebook

Apart from the range of business laptops, HP has also announced a notebook for general consumers. The HP Envy 14 brings along all the necessary features which help both creative professionals and the general masses. As for the spec-sheet, the HP Envy 14 is driven by an 11th-gen Intel Core processor. Accompanying the processor is the Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max Q discrete graphics. The laptop features a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1200 x 1920 pixels resolution. It is scheduled to go on sale starting this month at $1,000 (approx Rs. 73,399).

HP Elite Wireless Buds

HP has forayed into the TWS earbuds segment with the announcement of Elite Wireless Buds at the CES 2021. The earbuds come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation Support). It will allow customizations for the noise canceling as well as tuning. The earbuds will be bundled with the HP Elite Dragonfly Max. Interested users can also buy this pair separately. The company is yet to announce its pricing and availability details.