    Croma Christmas Sale: Discount On Smartphones, Laptops, Camera, Headphones, And More

    By
    |

    Croma is back with another sale. During the Chroma Christmas Sale, the retail chain will be offering discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, cameras, headphones, and much more.

     

    Croma Christmas Sale 2021

    We have listed some of the best deals of the Croma Christmas Sale and here are the details regarding the same, which offers some of the best possible discounts on various consumer electronics.

    Up To 70% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Bluetooth speakers will be available with up to 70 percent off on Croma during Christmas Sale.

    Premium Smartphones Available Up to 6 Months No Cost EMI
     

    Premium smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus will be available with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on Croma during the Christmas sale.

    Android Tablets Available Up to 6 Months No Cost EMI

    Android tablets have also gone on sale during Croma Christmas Sale, where, you can get no-cost EMI plans on tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple.

    Up To 25% Off On Digital Cameras

    Digital cameras from brands like Sony, Canon, and Nikon will be available with up to a 25 percent discount on Croma during the Christmas Sale.

    Smart Watches Starts From At Rs. 1,999

    Smartwatches have also received massive price cuts during Croma Christmas Sale, where, you can now get a new smartwatch for just Rs. 1,999.

    Up To 70% Off On Neckbands

    Neckband style Bluetooth earphones will be available with up to 70 percent discount on Croma, just during the Christmas Sale.

    Up To 85% Off On Truly Wireless Earphones

    Croma has some pretty great deals on Truly wireless earphones, where, the brand is offering up to 85 percent discount on branded TWS products.

    Up To 55% Off On Noise Cancellation Earphones

    Noise cancellation earphones have also gotten a lot more affordable just for the occasion of the Christmas Sale on Croma, which are now 55 percent cheaper than their original price.

    Up To 70% Off On Computer Accessories

    Computer accessories will be available with a whopping 70 percent discount on Croma for the ongoing Christmas Sale.

    Up To 80% Off On Power Banks

    Power banks have also gone on sale on Croma for the Christmas Sale, which is now available with up to 80 percent discount.

    Up To 75% Off On Gaming Accessories

    Gaming accessories are available on Croma with a whopping 75 percent discount.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 5:08 [IST]
