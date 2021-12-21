Just In
Croma Christmas Sale: Discount On Smartphones, Laptops, Camera, Headphones, And More
Croma is back with another sale. During the Chroma Christmas Sale, the retail chain will be offering discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, cameras, headphones, and much more.
We have listed some of the best deals of the Croma Christmas Sale and here are the details regarding the same, which offers some of the best possible discounts on various consumer electronics.
Up To 70% Off On Bluetooth Speakers
Bluetooth speakers will be available with up to 70 percent off on Croma during Christmas Sale.
Premium Smartphones Available Up to 6 Months No Cost EMI
Premium smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus will be available with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months on Croma during the Christmas sale.
Android Tablets Available Up to 6 Months No Cost EMI
Android tablets have also gone on sale during Croma Christmas Sale, where, you can get no-cost EMI plans on tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple.
Up To 25% Off On Digital Cameras
Digital cameras from brands like Sony, Canon, and Nikon will be available with up to a 25 percent discount on Croma during the Christmas Sale.
Smart Watches Starts From At Rs. 1,999
Smartwatches have also received massive price cuts during Croma Christmas Sale, where, you can now get a new smartwatch for just Rs. 1,999.
Up To 70% Off On Neckbands
Neckband style Bluetooth earphones will be available with up to 70 percent discount on Croma, just during the Christmas Sale.
Up To 85% Off On Truly Wireless Earphones
Croma has some pretty great deals on Truly wireless earphones, where, the brand is offering up to 85 percent discount on branded TWS products.
Up To 55% Off On Noise Cancellation Earphones
Noise cancellation earphones have also gotten a lot more affordable just for the occasion of the Christmas Sale on Croma, which are now 55 percent cheaper than their original price.
Up To 70% Off On Computer Accessories
Computer accessories will be available with a whopping 70 percent discount on Croma for the ongoing Christmas Sale.
Up To 80% Off On Power Banks
Power banks have also gone on sale on Croma for the Christmas Sale, which is now available with up to 80 percent discount.
Up To 75% Off On Gaming Accessories
Gaming accessories are available on Croma with a whopping 75 percent discount.
