Croma Diwali Festive Offers: Huge Discount Offers On Smartphones, Electronics And Other Gadgets

If you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade any of the electronics gadgets, then the Croma sale could be the right option as you can get these products at a low cost along with no-cost EMI payment options and other offers. On the whole, from Croma, you can buy all the necessary products under a single roof. Check out the discounts you can avail from below.

Newly Launched Smartphones Starting From Rs. 8,999

Are you looking forward for any newly launched smartphone? Well, you can head to the Croma Diwali Festive season sale to buy latest smartphones starting from Rs. 8,999. There are devices from numerous brands such as Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Redmi, and more via the retailer.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Offer (Rs. 5,000 Cash Back Offer)

The newly launched iPhone 12 series smartphones are also available with attractive discounts during the Croma sale. If you choose to buy the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, then you will get a cashback of Rs. 5,000 apart from the no-cost EMI payment option and others.

Intel Core i5 Laptop Starting From Rs. 45,990

Intel Core i5 powered laptops are available for pricing starting from Rs. 45,990. These laptops can be purchased with no-cost EMI payment option and other discounts from partners.

Up To 60% Off On Audio Devices

Audio devices such as speakers and headphones among others are available at up to 60% discount on Croma during the special Diwali Festive season sale.

Printers Starting From Rs. 3,299

Do you want printers for your home or office? Well, you can check out the discounts available for you during the Croma Diwali Festive season sale as you will be able to get your hands on a printer starting from as low as Rs. 3.299.

Up To 60% Off On Camera And Accessories

If you want cameras and related accessories, then the Croma Diwali Festive season sale is the right time as you will be able to purchase the same at up to 60% discount.

Up To 70% Off On Croma Products

In addition to products from other brands, Croma also sells products from its own brand as well. And, you can get these at up to 70% discount right now on account of Diwali.