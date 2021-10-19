ENGLISH

    Diwali With Mi Devices: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Mi Smart TVs, Laptops, Audio Devices, And More

    Xiaomi India is offering massive discounts on products like Mi Smart TVs, Laptops, Audio Devices, And More as a part of the Diwali With Mi Device sale during this festive season. If you are considering purchasing any of the Xiaomi/Redmi devices, then this is the right time, and here are some of the highlighted offers from the company.

     

    Up To Rs. 19,000 Off Mi Smartphones

    Xiaomi India is offering up to Rs. 19,000 discount on some of the high-end offerings. Hence, you can now buy a brand new high-performance Xiaomi-branded smartphone at a discounted price.

    Up To Rs. 75,000 Off On Mi Smart TVs

    Xiaomi democratized the smart TV segment in India, and the company is now offering up to Rs. 75,000 discount on the high-end Android smart TVs with features like 4K resolution and support for HDR on various platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

    Up To Rs. 16,000 Off On Laptops
     

    Xiaomi also has offered various discounts on laptops and notebooks, which have now become Rs. 16,000 cheaper when compared to their regular retail pricing.

    Up To Rs. 3,000 Off On Audio Devices

    Various audio products like earphones, headphones, and speakers will be available for up to Rs. 3,000 discount, that too on products like TWS, which can be used with a whole range of devices like laptops and smartphones.

    Up To Rs. 11,250 Off On Smart Home Devices

    Smart Home Devices like robotic vacuum cleaners and Google Assistant-powered smart speakers have also gotten a massive discount as a part of Diwali with Mi sale.

