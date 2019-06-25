For Quick Alerts
Drone Flying Laws Of Five Important Countries — Everything You Need To Know
Features
oi-Karan Sharma
By Karan Sharma
|
Drones are a very interesting innovation by a human to capture aerial shots. It gives a unique angle to your creative work either you are clicking pictures or you are making short videos for social media. Most of the Indian content creators are using drones to make their content more attractive. But you must also know about the drone laws of Indian and as well as countries which are very important if your planning to visit.
Drone Laws For Top Five Countries
India
- Make sure you don't fly your drone over populated areas or crowded places
- Do respect others privacy while flying your drone
- Flying drone within 5km of airports or places where aircraft are operating in India is prohibited
- A drone should be flown during daylight condition and only in good weather conditions
- Do not fly your drone in sensitive areas including government or military facilities.
- To fly a drone in India you must be at least 18 years old and have completed a training course
- All drones must be equipped with a license plate identifying the operator, and how to contact them
- You cannot fly more than one UAV at a time
- Do not fly your drone within 50km of a border
- Do not fly your drone more than 500 meters into the sea, from the coastline
- Do not fly within 5km of Vijay Chowk in Delhi
- Flying drone over national parks or wildlife sanctuaries are prohibited
- All drones must have liability insurance
Unite States
- Respect others privacy when flying your drone
- Maintain sufficient distance from crowded areas.
- Do not fly your drone higher than 400 feet.
- It is illegal to fly your drone in national parks, or within Washington DC regardless if you are flying for recreational or commercial purposes.
- Avoid flying near airports, helicopters, and sensitive sites such as military and power installations.
- Stay away from individuals and vulnerable property when flying your drone
- Do not fly your drone beyond the line of sight.
- Do not fly a drone weighing more than 55lbs.
- The prior notice MUST be given to the airport operator and air traffic control tower when flying your drone within 5 miles of an airport.
United Kingdom
- Do not fly your drone over people or large crowds
- Respect others privacy when flying your drone
- Do not fly your drone over airports or in areas where aircraft are operating
- You must fly during daylight hours and only fly in good weather conditions
- Do not fly your drone in sensitive areas including government or military facilities. Use of drones or camera drones in these areas are prohibited.
Russia
- You must technically register any drone weighing over 250 grams with the Transport agency.
- Do not fly your drone over people or crowded places
- Respect others privacy when flying your drone
- Do not fly your drone over military areas, power plants, or any areas that could cause concern from local authorities
- You must fly during daylight conditions
- Flying drone near airports or in any area where aircraft are operating are prohibited
- Be aware that many sensitive areas of Moscow and other Russian cities have GPS jammers in order to prevent drones from flying around them.
Brazil
- For tourists, consumer drones that are for recreational purposes ONLY and are smaller than a DJI Phantom do not need to be registered.
- Do not fly your drone over people or large crowds
- Respect others privacy when flying your drone
- Do not fly your drone over airports or in areas where aircraft are operating
- You must fly during daylight hours
- Do not fly your drone in sensitive areas including government or military facilities.
- Do not fly your drone higher than 120 meters
- Do not fly your drone within 30 meters of anyone who is not associated with the operation of the drone
- You must be at least 18 years old to fly a drone
- You must operate under 400 feet and under 200 feet in urban areas
