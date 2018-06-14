EMI Fest on Cameras from Canon, Sony and Leica

Related Articles
Are you looking out for a camera to gift your dad this Father's Day? Are you in need of a camera right now for your to capture memories during your vacation? Whatever be the reason, you can check out the EMI Fest sale hosted by Amazon India to get a camera suiting your requirements.
This sale will happen from June 14 to June 20 and will offer attractive discounts and deals on a slew of camera models from Canon, Leica and Sony.
Well, Amazon India is hosting the EMI Fest on cameras for seven days. During this sale, the online retailer sells cameras at no cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,332 per month. Also, there is 10% instant discount on using ICICI Bank credit cards for the purchase.
Take a look at the offers lined up below to know which one to upgrade to and make use of the sale. You can buy the right camera suiting your requirements without burning a hole in your pocket during this sale that will go on until June 20.
Canon Eos 1300D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black)
EMI starts at 1,188. No Cost EMI available
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+
- 9-point AF with 1 center cross-type AF point
- Standard ISO: 100 to 6400, expandable to 12800
- Wi-Fi and NFC supported
- Lens Mount: Canon EF mount
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera (Black)
EMI starts at 1,854. No Cost EMI available
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor
- 9-point AF with 1 centre cross-type AF point
- Standard ISO 100 - 6400 (expandable to 12800)
- Wi-Fi / NFC supported
- 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor
- DIGIC 4+ image processor
- 9-point AF with 1 centre cross-type AF point
Canon Eos 200D 24.2MP Digital SLR
EMI starts at 2,377. No Cost EMI available
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Compact and lightweight design
- Quick focusing in Live View mode with dual pixel CMOS AF
- Vari-angle touchscreen LCD
- Wi-Fi/NFC/Bluetooth low energy
- Item comes with a 16GB Memory card and bag
Sony Cyber-shot DSC-H300/BC E32 point & Shoot Digital camera
EMI starts at Rs 665. No Cost EMI available
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 35X Optical zoom lens with 20.1 MP Image sensor
- HD video Recording with Optical SteadyShot
- DSLR like creative modes Program Auto / Manual Exposure / Scene
- Capture 360° of the shot with Sweep Panorama button
- Built-in Picture effects for creative images
Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100M3 20.1MP Digital Camera with Bag (Black)
EMI starts at Rs 2,282. No Cost EMI available
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 20.1 MP (effective) 1.0-type Exmor R CMOS sensor
- BIONZ X engine for superb detail and noise reduction
- ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 24-70 mm lens with F1.8-2.8 aperture
- Built-in OLED Tru-Finder electronic viewfinder (EVF)
- Up to 10fps continuous shooting without blackout
Leica 18197 V-Lux TYP 114 Camera, Black
EMI starts at 4,421. No Cost EMI available
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Electronic ViewFinder for easy viewing under any lighting conditions
- Fast Leica DC Vario-Elmarit F 2.8 - 4.0 / 9.1 - 146 mm ASPH (35mm equivalent: 25-400mm)
- One inch sensor with a 20 MP resolution for excellent picture quality with shallow depth of field and a nice bokeh
- Integrated high resolution OLED electronic view finder
- Fastest high speed AF in its class even in tele position
- Image shuttle app allows the user to control the various functions of the camera via smartphones or tablets
- Shoots either in RAW or JPEG
Leica 18136 D-Lux Typ 109 Camera, Black
EMI starts at Rs 4,041. No Cost EMI available
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Electronic ViewFinder for easy viewing under any lighting conditions
- Fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux lens
- Maximum ISO of 25,600
- Larger sensor 4/3-inch sensor with an effective resolution of 12.8 Megapixels
- Integrated electronic view finder which allows for full control of the pre sets with perfect picture in bright sunlight
- Image shuttle app allows the user to control the various functions of the camera via smartphones or tablets
- High-resolution display with 920, 000 pixels, latest 4k video technology & focus peaking
- Shoots either in RAW or JPEG
Leica 19107 Sofort Instant Film Camera, Mint
EMI starts at 1,189. No Cost EMI available
Buy this offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- The perfect combination of style and functionality makes it the ideal companion for fashion-conscious people who love photography
- The simple operation and variety of manual settings of the Leica Sofort will help you take control
- Leica Sofort has a programme suitable for every occasion
- Comes with a selfie mode
