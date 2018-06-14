EMI Fest on Cameras from Canon, Sony and Leica

Are you looking out for a camera to gift your dad this Father's Day? Are you in need of a camera right now for your to capture memories during your vacation? Whatever be the reason, you can check out the EMI Fest sale hosted by Amazon India to get a camera suiting your requirements.

This sale will happen from June 14 to June 20 and will offer attractive discounts and deals on a slew of camera models from Canon, Leica and Sony.

Well, Amazon India is hosting the EMI Fest on cameras for seven days. During this sale, the online retailer sells cameras at no cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,332 per month. Also, there is 10% instant discount on using ICICI Bank credit cards for the purchase.

Take a look at the offers lined up below to know which one to upgrade to and make use of the sale. You can buy the right camera suiting your requirements without burning a hole in your pocket during this sale that will go on until June 20.

Canon Eos 1300D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) EMI starts at 1,188. No Cost EMI available

Key Specs 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+

9-point AF with 1 center cross-type AF point

Standard ISO: 100 to 6400, expandable to 12800

Wi-Fi and NFC supported

Lens Mount: Canon EF mount Canon EOS 1500D 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) EMI starts at 1,854. No Cost EMI available

Key Specs 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor

9-point AF with 1 centre cross-type AF point

Standard ISO 100 - 6400 (expandable to 12800)

Wi-Fi / NFC supported

24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

DIGIC 4+ image processor

9-point AF with 1 centre cross-type AF point Canon Eos 200D 24.2MP Digital SLR EMI starts at 2,377. No Cost EMI available

Key Specs Compact and lightweight design

Quick focusing in Live View mode with dual pixel CMOS AF

Vari-angle touchscreen LCD

Wi-Fi/NFC/Bluetooth low energy

Item comes with a 16GB Memory card and bag Sony Cyber-shot DSC-H300/BC E32 point & Shoot Digital camera EMI starts at Rs 665. No Cost EMI available

Key Specs

35X Optical zoom lens with 20.1 MP Image sensor

HD video Recording with Optical SteadyShot

DSLR like creative modes Program Auto / Manual Exposure / Scene

Capture 360° of the shot with Sweep Panorama button

Built-in Picture effects for creative images Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100M3 20.1MP Digital Camera with Bag (Black) EMI starts at Rs 2,282. No Cost EMI available

Key Specs

20.1 MP (effective) 1.0-type Exmor R CMOS sensor

BIONZ X engine for superb detail and noise reduction

ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 24-70 mm lens with F1.8-2.8 aperture

Built-in OLED Tru-Finder electronic viewfinder (EVF)

Up to 10fps continuous shooting without blackout Leica 18197 V-Lux TYP 114 Camera, Black EMI starts at 4,421. No Cost EMI available

Key Specs Electronic ViewFinder for easy viewing under any lighting conditions

Fast Leica DC Vario-Elmarit F 2.8 - 4.0 / 9.1 - 146 mm ASPH (35mm equivalent: 25-400mm)

One inch sensor with a 20 MP resolution for excellent picture quality with shallow depth of field and a nice bokeh

Integrated high resolution OLED electronic view finder

Fastest high speed AF in its class even in tele position

Image shuttle app allows the user to control the various functions of the camera via smartphones or tablets

Shoots either in RAW or JPEG Leica 18136 D-Lux Typ 109 Camera, Black EMI starts at Rs 4,041. No Cost EMI available

Key Specs Electronic ViewFinder for easy viewing under any lighting conditions

Fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux lens

Maximum ISO of 25,600

Larger sensor 4/3-inch sensor with an effective resolution of 12.8 Megapixels

Integrated electronic view finder which allows for full control of the pre sets with perfect picture in bright sunlight

Image shuttle app allows the user to control the various functions of the camera via smartphones or tablets

High-resolution display with 920, 000 pixels, latest 4k video technology & focus peaking

Shoots either in RAW or JPEG Leica 19107 Sofort Instant Film Camera, Mint EMI starts at 1,189. No Cost EMI available

Key Specs The perfect combination of style and functionality makes it the ideal companion for fashion-conscious people who love photography

The simple operation and variety of manual settings of the Leica Sofort will help you take control

Leica Sofort has a programme suitable for every occasion

Comes with a selfie mode



