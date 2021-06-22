ENGLISH

    Flipkart Back To Collage Sale: Laptops, Headphones, Education Tabs, Bluetooth Speakers, And More

    By
    |

    The online retailer Flipkart has come up with another new sale called Flipkart Back to College gadgets carnival. This sale went live on June 21 and will go on until June 24. During this four-day sale, you will be able to get up to 80% discount on popular gadgets. Besides this discount, the online retailer provides a 10% discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase.

     

    Flipkart Back To Collage Sale

    Also, there is an option for buyers to purchase their favorite products on EMI. As the discounts are aimed to students, there is up to 60% off on Bluetooth headphones from various brands. Also, laptops, speakers and other product categories are available on discount. Here we have listed all the discounts you can avail from this sale right now.

    Up To 60% Off On Headphones

    If you are looking forward to buy headphones to attend your classes online without disturbing others, then you can buy them at up to 60% discount during this sale.

    Up To 45% Off On Education Tabs
     

    Get a tablet to attend your online classes during the pandemic by purchasing a tablet at a discount of up to 45%.

    Discounts On Best Performance Laptops

    Looking for the best-performing laptop? Well, check out the discounts and offers you can avail on these laptops from the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

    Discounts On Best Gaming Laptops

    Are you in need of a gaming laptop? Check out the online retailer Flipkart to buy a gaming laptop at a considerable discount.

    Up To 30% Off On Student Laptops

    Students attending online classes can buy a laptop that will suit their requirement during the Flipkart sale that is going on right now.

    Up To 30% Off On Work And Entertainment Laptops

    Not only online classes but also work from home is trending right now. You can purchase your favorite laptop at a discount of up to 30% during this sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Party Speaker

    Party speakers can be purchased at a whopping discount of up to 70% during the Flipkart Back To Collage Sale that will be live until June 24.

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Do want to upgrade to a new and advanced Bluetooth speaker? Well, you can take a look at the available models on Flipkart to get up to 60% discount.

