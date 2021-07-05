Just In
- 28 min ago Oppo Reno6 Z Launch Confirmed For July 21; Worth An Upgrade?
- 1 hr ago Apple To Introduce Improved MagSafe On iPhone 13: MagSafe 2.0 Incoming?
- 1 hr ago Vodafone-Idea Might Sell Its Fixed-Line Broadband Business: Here's Why
- 1 hr ago Oppo Reno 6 Gets New Purple Star Color Variant; Arriving In India?
Don't Miss
- News 300 drone sightings since abrogation of Article 370: What is making Pakistan desperate
- Movies Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Negative Reviews Of Haseen Dillruba: We Look Redundant To Them No Matter What We Do
- Lifestyle Bhumi Pednekar And Neha Sharma Ace Stay-At-Home Fashion In Their Printed Dresses, Whose Dress Is Prettier?
- Finance Should You Buy The Shares Of India Pesticides After The Listing?
- Sports AFC decides to reschedule qualifiers of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India
- Automobiles Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 & MT-15 Prices Increased Again: Old Vs New Comparison & Model-Wise Price List
- Education HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: HP Board 10th Result 2021 Not Releasing Today
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In July
Flipkart Back To College Electronics Sale: Up To 80% Discount Offers On Laptops, Smartwatches And More
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has announced the Back to College Days sale for July 21. During this sale, you can get a slew of enticing deals that you never thought of before. At a time, when the pandemic and lockdown have imposed students and employees to stay at home, this sale might be useful to buy electronics gadgets such as headphones, smartwatches, and laptops among others at a discount.
The Flipkart Back to College Sale for students, teachers, and parents could be a great opportunity to purchase and upgrade to the latest tech products. There are Flipkart Coupons that can be used to avail additional discounts as well. Notably, this sale will be live from July 21 to July 24.
The company has teamed up with HDFC to Bank to provide an additional 10% instant discount on using an HDFC credit card, no-cost EMI for HDFC credit card users, and a flat Rs. 750 discount for verified students. Check out the list of offers you can get from here.
Up To 45% Off On Gaming Devices
Gaming devices such as gaming monitors, noise-cancellation headphones, and others are available at up to a 45% discount via Flipkart.
Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones
Bluetooth headphones including earbuds, noise-cancellation headphones, and more are available at up to 60% discount during the Flipkart sale.
Up To 45% Off On Educational Tabs
Tablets are primarily used for educational purposes during these online education days. You can avail of tablets at a 45% discount via Flipkart.
Camera And Accessories Starts From Rs. 299
Are you looking forward to buying cameras and camera-related accessories? Well, you can get these products at a discount starting from Rs. 299.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
16,999
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999