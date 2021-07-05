Flipkart Back To College Electronics Sale: Up To 80% Discount Offers On Laptops, Smartwatches And More

The Flipkart Back to College Sale for students, teachers, and parents could be a great opportunity to purchase and upgrade to the latest tech products. There are Flipkart Coupons that can be used to avail additional discounts as well. Notably, this sale will be live from July 21 to July 24.

The company has teamed up with HDFC to Bank to provide an additional 10% instant discount on using an HDFC credit card, no-cost EMI for HDFC credit card users, and a flat Rs. 750 discount for verified students. Check out the list of offers you can get from here.

Up To 45% Off On Gaming Devices

Gaming devices such as gaming monitors, noise-cancellation headphones, and others are available at up to a 45% discount via Flipkart.

Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

Bluetooth headphones including earbuds, noise-cancellation headphones, and more are available at up to 60% discount during the Flipkart sale.

Up To 45% Off On Educational Tabs

Tablets are primarily used for educational purposes during these online education days. You can avail of tablets at a 45% discount via Flipkart.

Camera And Accessories Starts From Rs. 299

Are you looking forward to buying cameras and camera-related accessories? Well, you can get these products at a discount starting from Rs. 299.