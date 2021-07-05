ENGLISH

    Flipkart Back To College Electronics Sale: Up To 80% Discount Offers On Laptops, Smartwatches And More

    By
    |

    The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has announced the Back to College Days sale for July 21. During this sale, you can get a slew of enticing deals that you never thought of before. At a time, when the pandemic and lockdown have imposed students and employees to stay at home, this sale might be useful to buy electronics gadgets such as headphones, smartwatches, and laptops among others at a discount.

     

    Flipkart Back to College Sale

    The Flipkart Back to College Sale for students, teachers, and parents could be a great opportunity to purchase and upgrade to the latest tech products. There are Flipkart Coupons that can be used to avail additional discounts as well. Notably, this sale will be live from July 21 to July 24.

    The company has teamed up with HDFC to Bank to provide an additional 10% instant discount on using an HDFC credit card, no-cost EMI for HDFC credit card users, and a flat Rs. 750 discount for verified students. Check out the list of offers you can get from here.

    Up To 45% Off On Gaming Devices

    Gaming devices such as gaming monitors, noise-cancellation headphones, and others are available at up to a 45% discount via Flipkart.

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones
     

    Bluetooth headphones including earbuds, noise-cancellation headphones, and more are available at up to 60% discount during the Flipkart sale.

    Up To 45% Off On Educational Tabs

    Tablets are primarily used for educational purposes during these online education days. You can avail of tablets at a 45% discount via Flipkart.

    Camera And Accessories Starts From Rs. 299

    Are you looking forward to buying cameras and camera-related accessories? Well, you can get these products at a discount starting from Rs. 299.

    Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 13:45 [IST]
