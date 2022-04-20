ENGLISH

    Flipkart Back To School Sale Up To 80% Off On Gadgets

    By
    |

    The summer holidays are almost over and the schools will soon be open across the country. Planning to get gadgets and accessories for yourself or your children? Flipkart has announced the Back To School Sale, which offers up to 80 percent discount on various gadgets.

     

    Huge Discount Offers On Laptops

    Flipkart is offering huge deals and discounts on laptops, hence, you can buy a brand new laptop at a discounted price during Flipkart Back To School Sale.

    UP To 60% off On Headphones

    Headphones will be available with up to 60 percent discount during Flipkart Back To School Sale.

    UP To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones
     

    Bluetooth headphones with wireless connectivity will also be available with up to 60 percent off only during the Flipkart Back To School Sale.

    Truly Wireless Earbuds Starts From Rs. 799

    Truly wireless earphones (TWS) will be available for as low as Rs. 799 during the Flipkart Back To School Sale.

    Best Power Banks Starts From Rs. 699

    Power backs with at least 10,000 mAh battery capacity will be available for just Rs. 699 on Flipkart during Back To School Sales.

    Computer Accessorizes Starts From Rs. 77

    Computer accessories will be available for as low as Rs 77 on Flipkart during the Back To School Sale.

    Data storage Starts From Rs. 349

    Data storage devices like pen drives and memory cards will be available with massive discounts during Flipkart Back To School Sale.

    UP To 40% Off On Smartwatches

    Modern smartwatches will be available with up to 40 percent discount on Flipkart during the Back To School Sale.

