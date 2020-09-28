Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Discounts Offers On Gadgets And Other Products

If you want to buy any new product, then you can head on to the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and get up to 80% off on smartphones, TVs, and other electronics products. Besides tech, a range of other product categories such as fashion, beauty, and more will also be available under discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Notably, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 will provide no-cost EMI payment options on leading banks, and debit card EMI option too. Besides this, there will be additional 10% instant discount on using an SBI debit or credit card for the purchase. Also, Flipkart Plus customers can pay using SuperCoins and get additional discounts.

Discounts On Smartphones

During the upcoming sale, there will be the biggest and never-seen-before offers on smartphones. You can get your favorite smartphone at up to 80% discount along with no-cost EMI, exchange offers and mobile protection at Re. 1.

Up To 80% Off On TVs And Appliances

If you are looking forward to buy any home appliance such as TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, etc., then the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 is the right time. These products are available at up to 80% discount along with complete appliance protection as well.

Up To 80% Off On Electronics and Accessories

Electronics such as cameras and laptops and accessories such as smartwatches, Blueooth speakers, etc, are available at up to a whopping 80% discount. You will get new deals on a daily basis along with exchange and partner discounts too.

Up To 80% Off On Fashion Products

Not only electronics, but also other categories such as fashion products are available at enticing costs during the Flipkart sale. You can get your favorite fashion products and accessories from 60% to 80% discount. There are over 20 lahks of products and an additional 10% discount on the first sale of the sale.

50% To 80% Off On Furniture

Flipkart is one of the best destinations to shop for furniture online. You can choose your favorite piece of furniture from across 3.5 lakh models and get up to 10 years of durability. What's interesting is that you get no-cost EMI as well on these products.

Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Private Brands

Flipkart has a slew of private brands that are available at up to 80% discount during this sale. There are over two lakh products from across 15 brands and deals on a daily basis.