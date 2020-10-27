Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Offers On Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

Well, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 special sale will be live from October 29 to November 4. For the Plus members, there will be a special sale at the midnight on October 29.

For this sale, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank to provide 10% instant discount to the users who use the bank's debit and credit cards for the transaction.

Special Discount Offers On Laptops

There is up to 50% off on bestselling laptops during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020. You can avail attractive offers such as no-cost EMI payment and other discounts.

Up To 80% Off On Headphones And Speakers

A slew of headphones and speakers are available at a discount of up to 80% along with partner offers and more during the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

Up To 70% Off On Mobiles Covers And Screen Guards

If you want to give a new look and durability to your smartphone, then you can buy new screen guard and mobile covers. These accessories are available at a discount of up to 70% on Flipkart.

Discount Offers On Top Smart Wearables And Devices

Are you looking out for smart wearables and other devices? Well, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is the right time as you will be able to get your hands on these smart devices at a considerable discount.

Up To 80% Off On IT Accessories

IT accessories and peripherals can be purchased at up to 80% discount during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020. You can also get instant discount, no-cost EMI payment option and much more.

Up To 70% Off On Top Selling Power Banks

If you commute a lot, then you can get your hands on some of the latest high capacity power banks via Flipkart right now. These power banks will be listed at up to 70% discount on account of the festival sale.

Up To 70% Off On Data Storage Devices

There are some data storage devices such as SSD, HDD, pen drives and more that can be availed at up to 70% discount during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale that is all set to commence on October 29.

Up To 80% Off On Camera Accessories

Cameras are a recent rage and many have DSLRs. In addition to this, there are camera accessories that are quite useful. You can get these camera accessories at up to 80% discount during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

Up To 80% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

If you are looking for gaming consoles and accessories, then you can get attractive discounts of up to 80% on the same during the sale.