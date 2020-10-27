Just In
- 3 min ago BSNL Revises Broadband Plans In Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, And More
-
- 1 hr ago Redmi K30S With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
- 3 hrs ago Tata Sky Binge+ Vs Airtel Xstream Box Set-Top Box: Which One Is Better?
- 3 hrs ago Skullcandy To Launch TWS Earphones With ANC And Wireless Charging In India: Amlan Bhattacharjya
Don't Miss
- Finance Tata Motors Q2FY21 Net Loss At Rs. 307 Crore; Beats Street Estimates
- Lifestyle 9 Healthy Greek Foods You Should Try Eating To Improve Your Overall Health
- Movies Elli AvRam On Being An Outsider In Bollywood; Says One Has To Be Tough To Be In The Industry
- Automobiles Indian Motorcycle Announces 2021 Model Line-up In India: Here Are All Details
- News Centre notifies J&K land laws, omits ‘permanent resident’ as criteria
- Sports IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir in awe of Shikhar Dhawan
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In November
- Education NEET Counselling Registration 2020: Check MCC NEET UG 2020 Registration Link
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Offers On Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories
Diwali is around the corner and its pouring discounts and offers across both online and offline. Eventually, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with the Big Diwali Sale 2020 that provides irresistible discounts for buyers. If you are looking out for electronics and accessories, then you can take a look at Flipkart as you will get attractive deals and discounts on the products you want to buy.
Well, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 special sale will be live from October 29 to November 4. For the Plus members, there will be a special sale at the midnight on October 29.
For this sale, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank to provide 10% instant discount to the users who use the bank's debit and credit cards for the transaction.
Special Discount Offers On Laptops
There is up to 50% off on bestselling laptops during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020. You can avail attractive offers such as no-cost EMI payment and other discounts.
Up To 80% Off On Headphones And Speakers
A slew of headphones and speakers are available at a discount of up to 80% along with partner offers and more during the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale.
Up To 70% Off On Mobiles Covers And Screen Guards
If you want to give a new look and durability to your smartphone, then you can buy new screen guard and mobile covers. These accessories are available at a discount of up to 70% on Flipkart.
Discount Offers On Top Smart Wearables And Devices
Are you looking out for smart wearables and other devices? Well, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is the right time as you will be able to get your hands on these smart devices at a considerable discount.
Up To 80% Off On IT Accessories
IT accessories and peripherals can be purchased at up to 80% discount during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020. You can also get instant discount, no-cost EMI payment option and much more.
Up To 70% Off On Top Selling Power Banks
If you commute a lot, then you can get your hands on some of the latest high capacity power banks via Flipkart right now. These power banks will be listed at up to 70% discount on account of the festival sale.
Up To 70% Off On Data Storage Devices
There are some data storage devices such as SSD, HDD, pen drives and more that can be availed at up to 70% discount during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale that is all set to commence on October 29.
Up To 80% Off On Camera Accessories
Cameras are a recent rage and many have DSLRs. In addition to this, there are camera accessories that are quite useful. You can get these camera accessories at up to 80% discount during the upcoming Flipkart sale.
Up To 80% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories
If you are looking for gaming consoles and accessories, then you can get attractive discounts of up to 80% on the same during the sale.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,988
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099