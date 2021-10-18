ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Electronics, And Other Gadgets

    By
    |

    Flipkart recently hosted one of the biggest discount sales on its platform, offering a price cut deal on several commodities. Now, the popular e-commerce retailer is gearing up for the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. Here, buyers can check out discount offers on smartphones, electronics, and other gadgets.

     

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021

    We've compiled a list of some of the gadgets that are going to be on discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 and here's everything you need to know.

    Up to 40% Off On Laptops And Desktops

    The upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is offering up to a 45 percent discount on laptops and desktops. If you missed your chance on getting a deal, worry not. Top brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others will be available at a discount.

    Up to 80% Off On Headphones And Speakers
     

    Joining the list are headphones and speakers. The demand for these audio accessories has spiked in recent times. The upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is going to offer up to an 80 percent discount on headphones and speakers from top brands.

    Up to 45% Off On Tablets

    Additionally, one can find discount deals on tablets. Tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and even Apple are quite popular. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is going to offer up to 45 percent off on tabs.

    Up to 80% Off On Camera And Camera Accessories

    Cameras and accessories are other things that one can check out at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. The upcoming Flipkart sale is said to offer up to an 80 percent discount on cameras of all kinds.

    Up to 50% Off On Printers And Monitors

    Printers and monitors are also going to be available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. As computer accessories, these are quite high in demand. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is said to offer up to a 50 percent discount on these accessories.

    Up to 60% Off On Smart Watches And Devices

    The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is also offering up to a 60 percent discount on smartwatches and other fitness devices. If you're looking for a new fitness band or a wearable, the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is the best place to check out.

    Mobile Accessories Starts From Rs. 99

    That's not all. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is also going to offer mobile accessories starting from Rs. 99. These can be anything like cables, headphones, mobile screen covers, back covers, and more.

    Storage Device Starts From Rs. 299

    If you're looking for a new storage device, then the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is the best place to shop. The Flipkart new deal claims to offer storage devices starting from as low as Rs. 299.

    Up to 75% Off On Power Banks

    As a popular mobile accessory, power banks are high in demand. If you're looking for a new power bank, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is the best place to shop at. The upcoming Flipkart sale is claiming to offer up to 75 percent discount on power banks.

    Up to 70% Off On Gaming Devices

    Additionally, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is going to offer up to a 70 percent discount on gaming devices. Be it controllers or game-centric units, one can find everything they need for a complete gaming setup at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021.

    TV Streaming Devices Starts From Rs. 2,299

    One can even get tv streaming devices at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. The sale is going to offer TV streaming devices from Rs. 2,299, which makes it an attractive buy.

    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
