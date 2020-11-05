Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Extended 8th To 13th November: Discount Offers On Phones And Gadgets

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is now extended from November 8 to November 13, giving several discount offers on smartphones and other gadgets.

Best Deals On Smartphone

Smartphones are the top-selling gadgets of the season. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale includes a discount on devices like Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, Redmi 9i, Realme C3, and so on. If you're looking to buy a smartphone, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is the right place to head to.

Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

Electronics and accessories like headphones, speakers, printers, laptops, smart lights, and so on have a massive price cut at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. In fact, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is offering up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories.

Up To 80% Off On TV And Appliances

Smart TVs and TV appliances are other gadgets on the list of discounted items at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is offering up to 80 percent discount on TV and appliances. In fact, smart TVs are available starting from Rs. 8,999.

Up To 45% Off On Tablets

Adding to the list are tablets, another popular gadget. Larger than smartphones and handier than laptops, tablets are very useful for online classes. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is offering up to 45 percent discount on tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and so on.

Up To 80% Off On Headphones And Speakers

Headphones and speakers are popular accessories, which are very much needed during the work-from-home trend. If you're looking to buy a new pair of headphones or speakers, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is offering up to an 80 percent discount.

Up To 40% Off On Best Selling Laptops

Lastly, laptops are also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The popular online retailer is offering up to 40 percent discount on some best selling laptops from brands like Lenovo, Dell, HP, and so on.