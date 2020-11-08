ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers: Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    By
    |

    The season of sales and discounts isn't over yet! Adding to the list of seasonal discount offers is the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Like always, there's a massive price drop on several goods, including a wide range of gadgets and accessories.

    This year, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is offering up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. Also, one can check out the cashback and bank offers, giving buyers an additional discount.

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Desktops

    First on the list is laptops and desktops. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering up to 40 percent discount on laptops and desktops. One can check out top-selling brands like Lenovo, Dell, and others for laptops and desktops.

    Up To 80% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    Adding to the list are headphones and speakers. Headphones have become quite a necessity with e-schooling and work-from-home trend. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering up to 80 percent discount on headphones and speakers from several brands.

    Up To 70% Off On Smart Wearables And Devices
     

    Additionally, there is also a price cut on smart wearables and devices. Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearables are increasing in popularity. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering up to 70 percent discount on smart wearables and devices.

    Up To 75% Off On Top Selling Power Banks

    Power banks have become the need of the hour today. If you're looking to buy a new power bank, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is a great place to shop. The sale is offering up to 70 percent discount on power banks.

    Up To 75% Off On Data Storages

    Data storage devices like SSDs, pen drives, hard disks, and so on have developed increasing with compact designs and large storage spaces. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering a massive sale, up to 75 percent discount on data storage devices.

    Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories

    Camera and camera accessories are also at a discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. As a massive price cut offering, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering up to 80 percent off on camera and accessories.

    Up To 80% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

    Gaming is another popular recreation for many. If you're looking to get a dedicated gaming unit like consoles, monitors, and so on - the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is a great place to shop. The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering up to 80 percent discount on gaming consoles and accessories.

    Story first published: Monday, November 9, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    X