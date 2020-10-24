Flipkart Big Diwali Sale On Smartphones And Other Electronics Gadgets

Well, the talk is about the Flipkart Big Diwali sale that offers attractive deals and offers on electronics gadgets including smartphones, tablets, appliances, accessories, laptops and much more.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, you will be able to get 10% instant discount on using an Axis Bank credit or debit card for the transaction and EMI payments too. The early access sale for the Flipkart Plus members will be hosted at the midnight of October 29.

In addition, there is no-cost EMI payment option on using cards from leading bands and Bajaj Finserv. Also, the debit card EMI option is available for buyers.

Huge Discount On Smartphones And Tablets

During the sale, you can get special discounts on smartphones and tablets. There will be no-cost EMI payment option and exchange offer. Besides this, there will be complete mobile protection at just Re. 1.

Up To 80% Off On Electronics Accessories

The electronics accessories can be bought at massive discounts of up to 80% during the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale. This includes home theaters, mobile covers and much more.

Up To 80% Off On Tvs And Appliances

If you want to upgrade to a new TV or appliance, then the Flipkart Big Diwali sale wil be provide you discounts of up to 80% on these products. Also, there is up to Rs. 18,000 exchange discount and no-cost EMI payment option as well.

Up To 80% Off On Flipkart Brands

There are many products across categories that fall under Flipkart's own brands. These products can be purchased at up to 80% off right now during the Big Diwali sale that will last until November 4.

Up To 50% off On Best Selling Laptops

At a time when everyone is working from home, if you are looking forward for a bestselling laptop, then the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is the right time as you can get your favorite laptop at a discount of up to 50%.

Up To 80% Off On Headphones And Speakers

Do you want to experience good audio or music at your home? Well, you can upgrade your speaker or headphones for a new pair of powerful product at Flipkart during this sale.