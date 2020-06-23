ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 Sale on Headphones, Speakers And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Saving Days are back, where you can get lots of deals on electronics and accessories. If you are planning to buy a product like a headphone or a speaker, then this is the right time to do so, as some of the products are now available with up to 60 percent off on MRP.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 Sale
     

    Here are all the interesting deals that Flipkart is offering on various electronic products, including headphones, wireless earphones, truly wireless earphones, laptop speakers, party speakers, home theatre, and TV streaming devices.

    Up to 60% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    A select range of Bluetooth speakers are now available with up to 60 percent off. These Bluetooth speakers can be used with a smartphone, laptop, or even a tablet and you can get a good experience

    Bluetooth Headphones Price Starts From Rs. 699

    Planning to buy new Bluetooth headphones, then you now get a new one for as low as 699. There are a great pair of Bluetooth earphones with improved battery life and good audio output.

    Soundbars Price Starts From Rs. 3,999
     

    Recently bought a nice TV and not satisfied with the overall audio experience? Then pair your TV with a soundbar that will enhance the overall experience. You can now get a soundbar for as low as Rs. 3,999 that will enhance the overall sound experience.

    Wired Headphones Price Starts From Rs. 299

    Not a fan of earphones? Then you might fancy a headphone and now you can get one for just Rs. 299 under Flipkart Big Savings Day.

    Up to 50% Off On Laptops Speakers

    Laptops speakers are much more affordable and now you can get one for less than 50 percent of the original MRP. These speakers are great for watching movies and videos.

    Up to 50% Off On DJ Party Speakers

    If you are a party freak and planning to take your house parties to the next level, then you can buy a DJ party speaker for just 50 percent of their original price on Flipkart Big Savings Day.

    Up to 60% Off On Home Theaters

    Owning a home theatre was never this affordable, as one can now get one with offers up to 60 percent over the MRP. Various brands now offer Home Theatres at affordable prices.

    TV Streaming Devices Price Starts From Rs. 2,999

    Have a big TV that does not support streaming from apps like Netflix or Prime Video? Then get a new streaming device that can make your TV smart for just Rs. 2,999 on Flipkart Big Saving Days.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
