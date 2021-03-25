ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale: Up To 80% Off On Laptops, Camera, Smart Watches, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with hordes of discounts, offers, and sales. If you're looking for a new gadget, then Flipkart is the right place to head to. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is offering up to 80 percent discount on laptops, cameras, smartwatches, and more. You can head over to Flipkart right away to examine the discount offers and what suits you best.

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
     

    Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    The Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is an ideal place to shop for headphones and speakers. One can avail of up to 70 percent discount on these audio accessories from top brands like JBL, boAt, and so on.

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Desktops

    Up To 40% Off On Laptops And Desktops

    One can also check out some irresistible offers on laptops and desktops. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is offering up to 40 percent discount on laptops and desktops from top OEMs like Lenovo, Dell, and others.

    Up To 60% Off On Smart Watches And Smart Bands

    Up To 60% Off On Smart Watches And Smart Bands

    Adding to the list of discounts at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale are smartwatches and smart bands. One can find top sellers like Realme wearables, Xiaomi fitness trackers, and so on at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale with up to 60 percent discount.

    Up To 40% Off On Best Gaming Laptops
     

    Up To 40% Off On Best Gaming Laptops

    If you're into gaming and looking for a new dedicated gaming laptop, then the Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is the right place for you to shop. Some of the best gaming laptops from Acer, HP, Asus, and more are available with up to 40 percent discount.

    Sound Bars Starts From Rs. 2,999

    Sound Bars Starts From Rs. 2,999

    Soundbars are another important audio accessory, available at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. Brands like boAt, Motorola, and more are offering soundbars starting from Rs. 2,299 only.

    Printers Start From Rs. 1,899

    Printers Start From Rs. 1,899

    Computer accessories like printers are also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. Printers from HP, Canon are other brands are available starting as low as Rs. 1,899.

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Covers and Screen Guards

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Covers and Screen Guards

    There's more! The Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is also offering up to 70 percent discount on mobile covers and screen guards, available from all top brands in the market.

    Up To 70% Off On Laptop Accessories

    Up To 70% Off On Laptop Accessories

    Laptop accessories like routers, memory sticks, or another accessory are also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. In fact, you can get laptop accessories with up to 70 percent discount.

    Mobile Cables And Chargers Starts From Rs. 99

    Mobile Cables And Chargers Starts From Rs. 99

    Mobile cables and chargers are some of the most essential gadgets. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is offering these mobile cables and chargers starting as low as Rs. 99, making it an irresistible deal.

    Up To 50% Off On Monitors

    Up To 50% Off On Monitors

    One can also check out monitors at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. Here, the sale is offering up to 50 percent discount on monitors from top brands like Lenovo, Dell, and others.

    Up To 70% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

    Up To 70% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

    The Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is offering another sweet deal for gamers. If you're looking for a gaming console or other gaming accessories, you can get up to a 70 percent discount on Flipkart.

    Up To 75% Off On Power Banks

    Up To 75% Off On Power Banks

    Power banks join the list of gadgets at discount on Flipkart. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is offering up to 75 percent discount on power banks, offering 10,000 mAh battery, and more.

    Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories

    Up To 80% Off On Camera And Accessories

    The Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is also offering up to an 80 percent discount on cameras and accessories. Top camera brands like Canon or Nikon are now available at a discount on Flipkart.

    Up To 30% Off On TV Streaming Devices

    Up To 30% Off On TV Streaming Devices

    Lastly, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is also offering a massive price cut on streaming devices. Buyers looking for TV streaming devices can get up to a 30 percent discount at Flipkart.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 16:22 [IST]
