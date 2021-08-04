Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, TVs, Smartwatches, And more
Flipkart has come up with yet another sale called Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021. This sale will debut on August 5 and last until August 9. During the five-day dale, you will get attractive deals and discounts on many products. Also, the discounts and offers are already live for the Flipkart Plus members.
Besides the discounts, you can get some additional benefits such as no-cost EMI, exchange discount, complete mobile protection plan, and much more during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Take a look at the discounts and offers below.
Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
If you want to buy headphones and speakers, then you can get these products during the Flipkart sale at up to a 70% discount.
Up To 64% Off On Best-Selling TVs
Want to buy a smart TV that is best-selling in the country? Well, you can grab the best models on Flipkart at a notable discount.
Minimum 40% Off On Monitors
Irrespective of your purpose such as gaming or watching multimedia content, monitors are available across various price points. You can get your hands on these monitors at a minimum of 40% off.
Gaming Laptops Starting From Rs. 49,990
Gaming laptops are available in the country starting from Rs. 49,990 during this sale. You can get your hands on the best gaming laptops to quench your gaming requirements.
Up To 45% Off On Tablets
Are you in need of a tablet? Well, tablets are not extinct and there is a slew of high-performing models that can be bought at a discount.
Up To 75% Off On Storage Devices
Storage devices such as SSDs, external hard drives, and much more are available at a notable discount of up to 75% during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
Streaming devices starting from Rs. 1,645
As people stay at home, streaming devices are highly popular. These devices are available starting from Rs. 1,645 during this sale.
Intel Core i3 Laptops from Rs. 33,990
Laptops powered by Intel Core i3 processors are known for their performance. If you are eying for such a laptop, then head on to the Flipkart sale to get on starting from Rs. 33,990.
Up To 56% Off On TVs
TVs are a rage of late and you can get your hands on the best TVs out there via Flipkart and get considerable discounts on the same as well.
Up To 70% Off On Power Banks
Power banks are handy accessories as you get to be free without the concern of battery life on your smartphones. At the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, you can get up to 70% off on the same.
Up To 80% Off On Laptops Accessories
Laptops come with accessories such as laptop speakers, mouse, keyboard, storage devices, and cooling fans. Now, you can get a whopping discount of up to 80% on these laptop accessories on Flipkart.
Up To 80% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories
Gaming consoles and accessories are also in the trend as many people play games as they stay at home. Get up to 80% off on the same right now.
