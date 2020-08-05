Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: No-Cost EMI, Exchange Offers On Smartphones And Gadgets

ENGLISH

    Flipkart has announced that it will host the next big sale, the Big Saving Days sale on August 6. the sale is slated to last for five days, which is until August 10. And, the e-commerce portal has teamed up with Citibank and ICICI Bank to provide buyers with 10% instant discount on the overall purchase mad during the sale.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers And Discounts
     

    Besides the discount, there are numerous other offers and discounts such as bank discount, exchange offers, and more. Also, there is no-cost EMI on many products that sounds impressive as buyers can get their hands on their favorite products and pay for the same in a convenient manner.

    Having said that, here we have listed some of the offers and discounts that are available during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Smart TVs

    Up To 70% Off On Smart TVs

    Are you interested in upgrading to a smart TV? Well, the soon-to-debut Flipkart Big Saving Days will be the best time to get a smart TV as the e-commerce portal is providing a discount of up to 70% on these devices.

    Up To 40% Off On Best Selling Laptops

    Up To 40% Off On Best Selling Laptops

    Given that work from home and online education are rising trends right now, laptop sales have witnessed a huge demand. And, this is where Flipkart is capitalizing on the market by providing attractive discounts of up to 40% on some of the bestselling laptops.

    Up To 60% Off On Home Audio Speakers
     

    Up To 60% Off On Home Audio Speakers

    The home audio speaker systems are gaining traction of late. With the increase in the number of brands and the choices available for you in this segment, Flipkart has come forward to provide up to 60% off on the same.

    Up To 40% Off On Home Theater

    Up To 40% Off On Home Theater

    Home theater systems are not out of trend at any point in time. Right now, as there are many people who are using streaming services as they stay at home, the Flipkart sale offering up to 40% discount on home theaters is a good deal for interested buyers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
