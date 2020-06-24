Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up to 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

If you are planning to buy new electronic items to improve your overall work from home productivity, then this is the best time to do that. Here are some of the best offers on electronics available under Flipkart Big Saving Days.

Best Selling Laptops (6 Months No Cost EMI)

Owning a laptop was never affordable. Now you can get a new laptop with six month easy EMI plans with no cost EMI. So, it is finally the time to own the gaming laptop that you have been craving for

DSLR Cameras Starts From Rs. 18,000

Time to wake up the amateur photographer within you, as owning a DSLR camera was never this affordable. One can now get a high-end DSLR camera for just Rs. 18,000 during Flipkart Big Saving Days.

Up To Rs. 3,000% Off On Apple iPads

iPads are great devices to watch movies, play games, and even to create content. You can now get an iPad with up to Rs. 3,000 off on MRP and these iPads will also offer features like a 2K display, powered by the iPadOS with support for mouse and keyboard.

Best Core i5 Laptops Rs. 34,990

Intel's Core i5 processor offers both efficiency and performance and you can now own a laptop powered by the same processor for just Rs. 34,990. These laptops will offer good performance and can easily handle office tasks with online learning tools with ease.

Bluetooth Headphones Starts From Rs. 699

Spent all the money on a phone without the headphone jack and looking for an affordable Bluetooth headphone? You can now get a Bluetooth headphone for just Rs. 699 that can be used with modern smartphones and computers as well.

Up to 40% Off On Laptops And Desktops

New entry-level and mid-range laptops and desktops are now much more affordable than before. These computers are best for work from home and offer a good set of features. Flipkart Big Saving Days now offer up to 40 percent off on a select range of laptops and desktops.

Up to 70% Off On Top Smartwatches And Devices

Planning to buy a new smartwatch to keep your fitness on track? Now you can get one with up to 70 percent off on MRP and there are deals on most of the high-end smartwatches from the premium brands as well.

Up to 80% Off On Cameras And Accessories

Flipkart is also offering deals on cameras and accessories and some of the products are now available with an 80 percent discount. So, you can now buy all the camera accessories that you always wanted by spending less.

Up to 60% Off On Data Storage Devices

A hard drive is the best device to store all your movie and photo collection and you can get hard drives and other storage devices with an amazing amount of discount on Flipkart Big Saving Days.

Up to 50% Off On Printers and Monitors

Planning to set up a new work from home system? Then grab the latest monitors and the printers available in the market for just half of their price during Flipkart Big Saving Days.

Up to 80% Off On Gaming Consoles And Accessories

Flipkart has you covered even if you are a gamer, where the platform is offering up to 80 percent off on gaming consoles and accessories that might help you to finally finish off the game that you have been playing for a while now.