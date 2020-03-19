Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Offers on Electronic Gadgets

ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is here once again and this time there are massive discounts on various electronics, tech gadgets, storage devices, smartphones, and more. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale begins on March 19 and ends on March 22 and the online retailer is offering massive discounts on headphones, speakers, laptops, desktops, cameras, and more.

    The Flipkart Big Shopping Days is offering 40 percent off on laptops and desktops. For instance, the HP Gaming laptop with Ryzen 5 will now be available for Rs. 44,990.

    Similarly, an HP all-in-one PC starts from Rs. 17,990. What?s more, Flipkart is offering 90 percent off on laptop accessories during the Big Shopping Days sale.
    Flipkart is also offering up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers. Boat Soundbars are now available starting from Rs. 5,999.

    Earbuds and earphones from brands like Philips, Samsung, iBall, Boat, pTron, and more are now available at discounted prices.

    Healthcare devices and styling gadgets are also on offer with up to 80 percent discount at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.

    Adding to the list, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale extends to camera and accessories with up to 80 percent discount.

    For instance, the Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera will now be available for Rs. 49,999. Additional offers are set on the top 10 DSLRs during the sale period.

    Flipkart is also offering up to 80 percent off o mobile covers and screen covers.

    Data storage devices start from Rs. 255 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. There?s also up to 65 percent off on printer and monitors and more.

    The Flipkart Big Shopping Days is offering 40 percent off on laptops and desktops. For instance, the HP Gaming laptop with Ryzen 5 will now be available for Rs. 44,990. Similarly, an HP all-in-one PC starts from Rs. 17,990.

     

    Flipkart is also offering up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers. Boat Soundbars are now available starting from Rs. 5,999. Earbuds and earphones from brands like Philips, Samsung, iBall, Boat, pTron, and more are now available at discounted prices.

    Flipkart is also offering up to 80 percent off on mobile covers and screen covers. Particular mobile camera lens protectors are also on a discounted price, starting from Rs. 129. Frameless back covers and glass back covers for smartphones start from Rs. 229 at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.

    Healthcare devices and styling gadgets are also on offer with up to 80 percent discount at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The retailers is offering 50 percent off on budget smartwatches and 60 percent off on trendy fitness trackers.

     

    Adding to the list, the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale extends to camera and accessories with up to 80 percent discount. For instance, the Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera will now be available for Rs. 49,999. Additional offers are set on the top 10 DSLRs during the sale period.

    What's more, Flipkart is offering 90 percent off on laptop accessories during the Big Shopping Days sale. Accessories like data cards, security software, routers, and more are available during the sale.

     

     

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
